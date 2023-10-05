Under the patronage of Riyadh Governor HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, ROSHN breaks ground on second mixed-use Residential Community in Riyadh, located in the promising district of Al Janadriyyah

Riyadh – Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Governor of Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, ROSHN Group, the PIF backed Saudi giga project and visionary leader in real estate development, breaks ground at WAREFA, a mixed-use community project in Riyadh, marking another significant milestone in the Group’s journey to redefine urban living through innovative design, sustainable practices, and a commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Saudi Arabia. The ground-breaking ceremony, attended by ROSHN’s senior leadership team, marked the official start of construction of ROSHN’s second mixed-use project in Riyadh, located in a promising area east of Riyadh in Al Janadriyah district

On this occasion, HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh, extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, The Crown Prince and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROSHN, for their unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life in the Kingdom. He also conveyed his appreciation to the Public Investment Fund and ROSHN for their commitment to developing projects that bring significant benefits to society at large, with a special focus on the housing sector.

During the event, His Royal Highness expressed his enthusiasm for WAREFA and ROSHN’s vision, following a comprehensive report on ROSHN’s projects that align with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision."

On the eve of the momentous groundbreaking ceremony, David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO, Expressed: “ Initiating this innovative project is a milestone for us, with WAREFA, ROSHN Group takes a significant stride in its journey to craft urban spaces that seamlessly blend modern living with sustainability and community well-being. As we commence the construction of WAREFA, we eagerly anticipate the positive change it will usher in for Riyadh's residents, harmonizing perfectly with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

Designed to foster integrated, human-centric communities and extend the ROSHN vision for a new way of living to a new location in eastern Riyadh, WAREFA brings ROSHN’s signature mix of life-enhancing amenities within walking distance of every home, including smart mobility options, attractive public areas and green spaces that support healthy, fulfilling lifestyles. Amenities include public and private schools, a health centre, a district mall, neighbourhood commercial areas, retail outlets and restaurants, providing a high-quality, ‘live, work, play’ environment to residents of the community.​

Covering an area of 1.4m km2, WAREFA is designed to support social interaction through neighbourhood mosques, sports hubs, cycle lanes, homes built without perimeter walls, and 11% of the total development dedicated to open and green spaces​. Developed over six vibrant neighbourhoods, WAREFA’s more than 2,300 units will be home to over 13,000 residents, helping to create a vibrant new quarter in eastern Riyadh.

With a focus on villas and street-level family dwellings, WAREFA’s 8 different floorplan options and designs inspired by local heritage and tradition offer beautiful and distinctive homes tailored to the growing needs of every family – from 4-bedroom townhouses to 5-bedroom villas. Inspired by the Salmani architectural movement, WAREFA community facades will combine traditional local forms with modern styles, materials, and engineering​.

Consistently, sustainability anchors ROSHN’s design philosophy. With high-tech insulation, solar-powered water heaters, and efficient air-conditioning systems, WAREFA’s residential units facilitate notable energy conservation. Coupled with modern plumbing fixtures and advanced irrigation solutions, they also curtail water consumption. Embodying the spirit of the Saudi Green Initiative, ROSHN's pedestrian-focused communities integrate nature into the urban fabric. By planting indigenous trees and shrubs, they elevate the visual appeal and mitigate urban heat, underscoring a harmonious coexistence between the built environment and nature.

WAREFA’s location in the promising Al Janadriyyah district places residents at the centre of an exciting new growth story in Riyadh and within easy reach of the capital’s key locations, such as the King Khalid International Airport (30 mins), Riyadh city centre (20 mins), and the King Abdullah Financial District (30 mins).

About ROSHN

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

