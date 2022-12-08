R. J. Fleming & Co (RJF) and Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) are working together to advise and support GCC-based family offices, private equity investors and corporate groups in identifying, promoting, and implementing actions towards the transition to net zero.

The partnership forms part of GEFI’s “Path to COP28” that launched at DIFC on 24 October 2022.

Dubai: GEFI and RJF today announced an international agreement to work together to advise and support GCC-based family offices, private equity investors and corporate groups in identifying, promoting, and implementing actions towards the achievement of the Paris Agreement, UN Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to the overall success of the region’s Net Zero and sustainability targets. The announcement was made following GEFI’s successful Path to COP28 launch event at DIFC Academy on 24th October 2022.

The global community will convene in Dubai Expo City between 30 November 2023 – 12 December 2023 to accelerate global efforts to address climate change and environmental protection and create a more sustainable economic future.

With Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai declaring that “the UAE’s hosting of COP28 will be the most prominent event for the country in 2023” family offices, with AUM of US$5.9 trillion in 2019, and private equity investors, with AUM sitting at US$6.3 trillion in 2021, are well-positioned to quickly invest privately-owned capital towards the net zero transition. As finance flows pivot towards decarbonisation corporate groups and supply chain partners will be challenged to measure and report climate-related disclosures.

Through the partnership RJF, a Dubai-based boutique merchant bank of the Fleming family, and GEFI, a UK-based non-profit dedicated to enabling finance to deliver positive change, have developed a flexible 7-step framework of advisory services to help GCC-based family offices, private equity investors and corporate groups develop, implement and monitor climate and sustainability strategies.

The offering is a practical output of GEFI’s Path to COP28 campaign; a 12-month initiative to drive commitment and action ahead of COP28. DIFC, as host financial centre, will support a series of report launches, round tables and community engagements during the programme.

Dame Susan Rice, Chair of GEFI’s Global Steering Group, and a former Non-executive Director of the Bank of England commented, “COP28 must be a ‘solutions COP’ and our campaign will bring the finance world together to move from commitment to implementation, measurement, and reporting. By building on our long-term relationship with RJF we are able to support organisations transition from commitment to action.”

Jonathan Hall, Managing Director of RJ Fleming, added “there is a fast-growing demand for more sustainable finance solutions, and we are seeing a marked increase in the number and range of projects and companies that offer the potential to make an impact whilst also delivering a commercial level financial return. This combination will be a game changer for the sustainable finance sector.”

-Ends-

Further Information

Find out more: https://www.globalethicalfinance.org/cop28-driving-climate-action-in-the-gcc/

About R.J. Fleming & Co

R. J. Fleming & Co (DIFC) Limited, based in Dubai, UAE, is the boutique investment bank and advisory firm owned and associated with R. J. Fleming & Co. Ltd in London, which was founded by Roderick J. Fleming, Chairman of Robert Fleming & Co, one of Britain’s oldest Merchant Banks. Today, R. J. Fleming & Co operates as an independent, discrete and trusted advisor to institutions and family office principals on regional, international and cross-border transactions, M&A, business development and debt and equity investments.

For more information contact:

Jonathan Hall, Managing Director, RJ Fleming & Co.

j.hall@rj-fleming.com

About Global Ethical Finance Initiative

Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) is a hub at the centre of the global sustainable finance movement. We are the partner for action on sustainable finance and work with a broad coalition of financial services stakeholders to embed sustainable practices. We are based in the UK but with global reach and have been working in sustainable finance for over a decade. We work with financial institutions to promote the sustainability agenda and drive more private sector capital into the SDGs.

For more information contact:

Chris Tait, Chief Operating Office, GEFI

chris@globalethicalfinance.org