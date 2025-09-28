Both entities will work together to create meaningful pathways for athletes and coaches, facilitate international knowledge exchange, and enhance the overall ecosystem of Saudi sports.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, the Kingdom’s new national carrier, and MAHD Academy, the largest national initiative dedicated to identifying and developing sports talent in Saudi Arabia, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration across multiple areas of sports development. As part of this agreement, the partners are launching the Soaring Talents program, an initiative designed to accelerate the growth of the Kingdom’s sports sector in line with Vision 2030. This landmark collaboration combines Riyadh Air’s global sponsorship portfolio with MAHD Academy’s expertise in athletic development to nurture local talent and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s presence on the international sports stage.

Through this partnership, both entities will work together to create meaningful pathways for athletes and coaches, facilitate international knowledge exchange, and enhance the overall ecosystem of Saudi sports.

Central to the agreement is the launch of “Soaring Talents” program that combines international exposure, elite training, and institutional support. Among the key initiatives is a fully funded, scholarship for Saudi football players, who will train and study at Atlético de Madrid’s High-Performance center. The program includes training at the elite facility, academic education, nutritional and medical support, and cultural immersion activities—providing a holistic experience both on and off the pitch.

In parallel, the partnership places strong emphasis on the advancement of Saudi coaching talent. This includes access to world-class expertise through the exchange of knowledge and best practices, with international coaches visiting Saudi Arabia and local professionals benefiting from overseas exposure. Additionally, Riyadh Air and MAHD Academy will support the Saudi Youth Football League, contributing to the growth of grassroots talent and reinforcing the long-term sustainability of the local sports pipeline.

Beyond these immediate initiatives, the partnership represents a sustained commitment to identifying and investing in new opportunities that promote systemic growth across the sports industry-through people, infrastructure, and global collaboration. By harnessing Riyadh Air’s global partnerships across sports entities such as LIV Golf, Atlético de Madrid, and CONCACAF, the collaboration will extend Saudi Arabia’s reach and integration into the international sporting community.

“This partnership is a strong example of how Riyadh Air’s international sponsorships can be activated to deliver real value for Saudi Arabia-by supporting talent, encouraging knowledge exchange, and contributing to the evolution of the Kingdom’s sports industry,” said Osamah Alnuaiser, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Riyadh Air. “It aligns with our broader mission to connect the world to Saudi Arabia and support Vision 2030 through meaningful, long-term initiatives.”

Abdullah bin Faisal Al-Hammad, CEO of MAHD Sports Academy, emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating:

"At MAHD Academy, we are committed to providing a comprehensive sporting environment that enables Saudi talent to grow and develop in line with the highest international standards. This agreement with Riyadh Air and Atlético de Madrid marks a turning point in the journey of our young athletes, as it offers them a genuine opportunity to engage with one of Europe’s leading clubs and benefit from its advanced training and technical systems. This experience goes beyond skill development—it also focuses on building a well-rounded sporting personality, reinforcing the values of discipline and professionalism, which are central to our vision at MAHD of shaping an elite generation of athletes who will proudly represent the Kingdom in international competitions. I extend my gratitude to our partners at Riyadh Air for this constructive collaboration, which truly embodies national integration between the sports and logistics sectors in service of the future of Saudi sports."

The Riyadh Air–MAHD Academy partnership underscores a shared vision to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for sports excellence—fostering opportunity, building local capability, and forging lasting connections with leading international institutions.

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

