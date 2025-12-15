Focus on the Chinese market - and other priority international markets - to expand reach and enhance the Riyadh Air passenger experience.

Exciting collaboration opportunities for next-generation digital solutions in marketing, loyalty, cloud and AI to shape the future of travel.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Air and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which brings together the former’s global growth vision and the latter’s technological expertise to elevate how guests discover, book and experience travel with the Kingdom’s new national carrier.

The partners have already explored new opportunities in smart aviation and digital innovation, and this MoU marks the next significant step in the airline’s ambition to become one of the world’s most digitally advanced carriers.

A Phased Approach to Digital Excellence

Riyadh Air and Huawei will adopt a phased approach to developing the airline’s next-generation digital ecosystem, beginning with a focus on China and other key international markets. With key milestones achieved, Huawei will now support Riyadh Air’s broader digital transformation, leveraging its expertise in cloud, AI, mobility services, and integrated digital ecosystems.

20% of smartphone users in China use Huawei devices (according to TechInsights), giving Riyadh Air the opportunity to leverage Huawei’s technology and local reach to build a full, market-specific digital ecosystem, tailored to China’s unique social media and market environment, delivering seamless, personalized and data-driven travel experiences.

As the partnership evolves, collaboration will expand into areas of digital innovation, including marketing, loyalty, cloud services and advanced technologies, with a focus on co-creating future-focused digital solutions that enrich the travel experience and shape a new era of smart, connected aviation.

China at the Core of Growth Strategy

The focus on the Chinese market reflects its importance to Riyadh Air’s network strategy to reach over 100 global destinations.

“China market is an important part of Riyadh Air’s global expansion and essential to Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth,” said Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer of Riyadh Air. “As the Kingdom raises its target to 150 million tourists by 2030 our partnership with Huawei strengthens our ability to deliver the digital, seamless and personalized journey Chinese guests travelers expect.”

Coste added that Riyadh Air, as the Kingdom’s new national carrier, aims to serve as a bridge enhancing airline connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China. Huawei devices have more than 730 million monthly active users globally, who will be introduced to the benefits of Riyadh Air’s digital lifestyle ecosystem, Sfeer.

Looking Ahead

Peak Yin, CEO KSA, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (CBG) said: “We have found a true partner in Riyadh Air, a digital-native, future-focused national carrier. Huawei is committed to supporting Riyadh Air with our best global technologies to co-create world-class digital experiences for travelers from China - and around the world.”

“This partnership is designed as a seamless and continuously evolving collaboration, enabling us to innovate together, elevating every stage of the travel experience and pushing the boundaries of what technology can bring to the aviation industry – and its guests,” Yin added.

With a goal of connecting to 100 destinations by 2030, Riyadh Air sees strong digital partnerships as essential. By combining its global ambitions with Huawei’s technological expertise, the airline is set to shape the travel experience, enhance connectivity, and help shape the future of smart, digitally enabled air travel.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next-generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart. Website: www.riyadhair.com.

For any inquiries, Riyadh Air Media Relations: media@riyadhair.com

About Huawei

Huawei Consumer Business Group is the leader of the all-scenario AI life. It covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, family devices and device cloud services. Huawei Consumer Business Group is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to consumers and sharing the happiness of technological advances with more people around the world. Huawei’s mission is to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Website: consumer.huawei.com