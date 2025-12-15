Dubai, United Arab Emirates: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), announced the opening of applications for the 5th cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, offering USD 1 million in prizes. The award seeks to inspire innovative, clean energy–powered solutions for water production, distribution, storage, desalination and purification, supporting global sustainability efforts.

“Since its establishment, Suqia UAE, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has provided clean water to nearly 15 million people in 37 countries worldwide through sustainable development and humanitarian projects. Additionally, Suqia UAE, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, continues to motivate innovators and researchers around the world to develop practical and sustainable solutions to address the water scarcity crisis, which remains one of the most prominent humanitarian and development challenges. UN reports indicate that about 2.2 billion people worldwide still lack access to safely managed drinking water services and that around 10% of the global population lives in countries experiencing high or critical water stress,” said Al Tayer.

“I urge universities, research centres, companies, organisations, and innovators worldwide to participate so that, together, we can help provide clean water to communities most in need,” added Al Tayer.

Mohammed Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia UAE, said the award has received hundreds of applications over four cycles, recognising 43 innovators from 26 countries for pioneering, affordable and sustainable water technologies.

Prizes totalling USD 1 million

The award comprises four main categories: the Innovative Projects Award, which includes the Large Projects Award and the Small Projects Award; the Innovative Research and Development Award, which includes the National Institutions Award and the International Institutions Award; the Innovative Individual Award, which includes the Distinguished Researcher Award and the Youth Award; and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award.

Applications are open until 30 April 2026 via www.mbrwateraward.ae/awards. Inquiries can be sent to award@suqia.ae.

