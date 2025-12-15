Dubai, UAE – InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed challenges, announced its partnership with Bupa CareConnect, the healthcare delivery arm of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, to implement the InterSystems TrakCare® unified health information system across Bupa CareConnect as the core platform for its virtual clinic, home healthcare, and physical clinics. The initiative strengthens Bupa CareConnect’s leadership in digital healthcare and supports national objectives under Saudi Vision 2030.

As part of Bupa CareConnect’s digital health strategy, the organization delivers a seamless continuum of care through in-person settings for upcoming Physical Clinics, remote consultations, telemedicine services, integrated care pathways, and home care. Bupa CareConnect chose TrakCare to help in the modernization of its clinical and administrative workflows. Importantly, this includes compliance with Saudi healthcare regulations with a scalable, cloud-enabled foundation for growth — all while enhancing the accessibility, efficiency, and patient engagement of its health services.

The rollout will provide Bupa CareConnect members with faster and safer access to care services, ensuring a personal and consistent experience from appointment booking to follow-up care.

“This partnership marks an important step toward delivering a seamless, digitally connected care experience for our members,” said Dr. Abdullah Khafagy, Executive Director – Medical at Bupa CareConnect, “with TrakCare enabling enhanced quality, efficiency, and accessibility across our virtual, home, and physical care services.”

“We are proud to partner with Bupa CareConnect to deliver a future‑ready health information system,” said Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director, Middle East, India & South Africa, InterSystems. “TrakCare provides the secure, interoperable, and analytics‑rich platform BCC needs to scale innovative models of care today —and for AI‑enabled capabilities that will further personalize care and elevate outcomes across the Kingdom.”

Bupa CareConnect is leveraging TrakCare to unify its clinical and administrative workflows across virtual and in-person settings, enhance interoperability with third-party systems in support of integrated care pathways, and strengthen regulatory compliance in Saudi Arabia through robust governance. The cloud-enabled foundation with advanced analytics and AI-ready insights that can scale as Bupa CareConnect grows will support better operational and planning decisions for preventive and improved patient outcomes.

As part of its commitment to advancing healthcare in the region, InterSystems was among the first healthcare IT companies to achieve NPHIES compliance for insurance services in Saudi Arabia. The National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services (NPHIES) is a unified electronic platform launched by the Cooperative Health Insurance Council (CCHI) and the National Center for Health Information (NHIC) and led by SEHATI, with the aim of transforming the Kingdom’s healthcare sector through advanced technologies that enhance the quality and efficiency of health services in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

About Bupa CareConnect

Bupa CareConnect is the healthcare delivery arm of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, representing a new era of connected healthcare in Saudi Arabia. The company unifies the patient journey within a single digital framework designed to make care more accessible, personalized, and continuous across all touchpoints — at home, at work, in the neighborhood, and digitally.

Bupa CareConnect delivers a full spectrum of medical services, including the 24/7 Bupa Digital Clinic — the Kingdom’s #1 telemedicine provider conducting around 1,500 consultations daily with over 40 Saudi consultants across 20 specialties; the Bupa Home Clinic, serving more than 123,000 patients annually across 10 cities through six clinical specialties; and On Bupa@Work, offering comprehensive health services at client premises to boost productivity and employee well-being.

At the physical level, Bupa CareConnect is expanding its footprint with flagship clinics in Riyadh and Jeddah, equipped with MRI, laboratory, pharmacy, and physiotherapy facilities. These clinics deliver advanced care for chronic and musculoskeletal conditions, with expansion plans reaching six locations by 2026.

For more information, please visit www.bupa.com.sa.

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

