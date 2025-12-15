This recognition reflects Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ advanced digital transformation and commitment to elevating the guest experience.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has been recognized as “Brand of the Year” at the MMA SMARTIES KSA Awards 2025, an achievement that reflects its continued focus on advancing data-driven marketing innovation and enhancing guest experience. The event was held last month in Riyadh and attended by leading marketing professionals.

Building on this recognition, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors earned eight additional awards across different areas in modern marketing, highlighting the depth and impact of its ongoing efforts. These accolades spanned customer journey enhancement, CRM effectiveness, AI, contextual and data-insights marketing, performance-driven strategies, and programmatic excellence. Together, these awards underscore how Abdul Latif Jameel Motors integrates advanced marketing capabilities to personalize engagement with guests, better understand their needs, and strengthen its relationship with them.

Hosted by MMA Global, a globally recognized association, the SMARTIES Awards are widely recognized as a global benchmark for marketing excellence. Held worldwide, the SMARTIES Awards is known for celebrating marketing milestones in innovation, creativity, and measurable outcomes.

Shahad Nassier, Managing Director of Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “Securing nine SMARTIES Awards, including the distinguished ‘Brand of the Year’ honor, is a testament to Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ continued commitment to delivering experiences that genuinely serve our guests. We are leveraging advanced analytics, AI-enabled intelligence, and an orchestrated approach to modern marketing to elevate the precision, relevance, and value of every interaction. This recognition reflects the maturity of our digital transformation journey and reinforces our ambition to shape a more intuitive and experience-driven mobility ecosystem for our guests across Saudi Arabia.”

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors remains committed to becoming Saudi Arabia’s preferred mobility partner, leveraging diversified solutions and future-led technologies to deliver best-in-class experiences that meet the evolving needs of its guests in the Kingdom.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as the authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

