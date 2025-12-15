JOHANNESBURG - South Africa recorded foreign direct ‍investment ‍outflows of 21.0 billion ​rand ($1.25 billion) in the third quarter of ⁠2025, down from outflows of 73.5 ⁠billion rand in ‌the second quarter, central bank data showed on ⁠Monday.

The South African Reserve Bank said in its Quarterly Bulletin that the outflows were ⁠mainly due to ​Anglo American's sale of its remaining equity in ‍Valterra Platinum .

The outflows were partially offset ​by an increase in foreign shareholding in a media and entertainment company. French media group Canal+ took control of South African broadcaster MultiChoice in the third quarter.

Portfolio investment inflows slowed to 40.7 billion ⁠rand in July-September from ‌inflows of 69.4 billion rand in April-June.

($1 = 16.8526 ‌rand)



