PHOTO
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa recorded foreign direct investment outflows of 21.0 billion rand ($1.25 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, down from outflows of 73.5 billion rand in the second quarter, central bank data showed on Monday.
The South African Reserve Bank said in its Quarterly Bulletin that the outflows were mainly due to Anglo American's sale of its remaining equity in Valterra Platinum .
The outflows were partially offset by an increase in foreign shareholding in a media and entertainment company. French media group Canal+ took control of South African broadcaster MultiChoice in the third quarter.
Portfolio investment inflows slowed to 40.7 billion rand in July-September from inflows of 69.4 billion rand in April-June.
($1 = 16.8526 rand)