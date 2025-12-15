Dubai, United Arab Emirates: VOYAH, exclusively distributed by Performance Plus Motors in the UAE, participated in the 2026 Passenger Vehicle Global Partnership Summit in Xiamen, reinforcing its commitment to bringing next-generation electric mobility to the Emirates. The summit outlined VOYAH’s accelerated global expansion, new product roadmap, and strategic ambitions under parent company Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

During the event, Dongfeng reaffirmed its focus on strengthening its position in the high-demand SUV segment, with VOYAH’s expanding lineup at the core of this strategy. The brand’s latest SUV models continue to achieve exceptional performance. A key highlight was the remarkable demand for the VOYAH Taishan, which received more than 10,000 orders within minutes of its launch. This reflects the strong global appetite for VOYAH’s design, technology, and extended-range engineering.

VOYAH UAE was also presented with the Network Development Award, recognising the strong progress the brand has made within the local market and its contribution to VOYAH’s international expansion strategy.

Looking ahead, the company aims to establish 800 global sales outlets by 2030, underscoring its ambition to become a leading international new-energy manufacturer. For the UAE market, this rapid momentum aligns directly with the nation’s own ambitions to expand EV adoption and integrate advanced mobility technologies.

“With VOYAH entering a new phase of global expansion, our participation in the summit ensures the UAE remains closely connected to the brand’s evolving vision,” said Mr. Mohamed Elzawawy, General Manager of Performance Plus Motors. “The technologies and platforms showcased, along with the remarkable sales achievements in China, reaffirm our confidence that VOYAH’s momentum will translate strongly to the Emirates. As the brand's exclusive partner in the UAE, Performance Plus Motors is ready to deliver this next generation of premium electric mobility to customers locally.”

The summit further previewed upcoming international launches, including the new Passion L and Taishan earmarked for the UAE in the third quarter of 2026 models set to enhance the brand’s premium and new-energy portfolio in the region.

As consumer demand for intelligent and sustainable vehicles continues to rise, the UAE is well positioned to welcome VOYAH’s next chapter of growth, supported by the brand’s expanding global footprint and strong product appeal.

