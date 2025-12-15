​

Dubai, UAE - QuoMarkets, an award-winning multi-licensed global brokerage, has announced the expansion of its regulatory framework through the recent addition of a UAE license, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and commitment to strengthening trader protection. This development reinforces QuoMarkets’ position as a trusted and transparent trading partner for clients around the world.

As financial markets evolve and traders demand higher levels of trust, oversight and operational integrity, QuoMarkets continues to invest in building a robust regulatory structure that aligns with global best practices. The newly added UAE license enhances the firm’s existing multi-license status and demonstrates its ongoing dedication to offering a secure, well-supervised trading environment across regions.

The expansion into the UAE regulatory landscape reflects QuoMarkets’ long-term vision to broaden its international presence and reinforce confidence among traders who value strong compliance and operational discipline. With this step, the company strengthens its reputation as a broker that prioritises regulatory depth, transparency and high standards of governance.

The UAE’s growing significance as a global financial hub makes this regulatory expansion especially strategic. By aligning with a market known for rigorous financial expectations, QuoMarkets positions itself among the industry’s most committed and forward-looking trading providers.

QuoMarkets has built its global reputation on transparency, fairness and consistent delivery of high-performance trading services. Operating as a multi-licensed entity gives the firm additional layers of oversight, ensuring that clients benefit from structured operational practices, enhanced fund security and clear governance frameworks.

This regulatory milestone supports QuoMarkets’ core mission: to provide traders with a safe, transparent and technologically advanced platform they can rely on. The company’s award-winning status across multiple regions further reinforces its credibility and its dedication to meeting the expectations of both retail and professional traders.

Regulatory expansion is more than an administrative achievement; it is a direct investment in the trust and safety of the global trading community. With the new UAE license, QuoMarkets reinforces key pillars of client protection, including:

Stronger compliance oversight across multiple jurisdictions

Greater operational transparency through regulated processes

Enhanced fund security standards aligned with global expectations

Consistent supervision ensuring fair, ethical market practices

For traders, this translates into a more secure and predictable trading experience supported by well-defined operational rules and governance principles.

QuoMarkets views this regulatory accomplishment as the beginning of a broader global expansion strategy. With traders increasingly seeking brokers that combine innovation with reliability, the company aims to continue strengthening its regulatory footprint while delivering the advanced tools, fast execution and transparent environment for which it is known.

As a multi-licensed, award-winning broker, QuoMarkets remains committed to raising industry standards and offering traders around the world an ecosystem built on trust, honesty and forward-thinking technology.

The addition of the UAE license is a powerful indicator of QuoMarkets’ momentum and long-term vision. As the company continues to expand its global regulatory foundation, clients can expect even greater levels of protection, transparency and operational excellence.

QuoMarkets is entering its next chapter with a clear message: trust, safety and innovation will remain at the heart of everything we deliver.

