Joint initiatives to support digital payments innovation and support Dubai’s economic agenda

UAE, Dubai – Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Dubai’s Museum of the Future. First established in 2022, the partnership reflects Visa’s commitment to curating distinctive and thoughtfully crafted experiences for tourists visiting Dubai. As part of the renewed partnership, Visa will leverage its global travel platform to enhance visitor experiences at Museum of the Future. Tourists using their Visa cards will receive curated offers at the museum, including a 10% discount on Pioneer (VIP) Passes and guaranteed general admission entry.

“Visa is proud to renew our partnership with the Museum of the Future, a symbol of innovation and progress,” said Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for UAE, Visa. “Together, we aim to create meaningful experiences for visitors while driving forward the UAE’s digital transformation and tourism ambitions.”

“Our partnership with Visa reflects a shared commitment to shaping the future of commerce and technology.” said Majed Al Mansoori, Executive Director, Museum of the Future. “By working together, we can deliver innovative programs and experiences that not only engage visitors but also contribute to Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for digital innovation.”

Visa will also utilize the museum for high-profile events, consumer experiences and global showcases to highlight the latest digital payment technologies. The partnership will bring together government entities, banks, and merchants to explore topics such as agentic commerce, virtual assets, and next generation payment solutions supporting Dubai’s Cashless Strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Visa and the Museum of the Future will additionally host training and upskilling programs to help people understand and adopt new technologies, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in AI and digital innovation, and demonstrating Visa’s commitment to advancing the future of commerce.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Museum of the Future

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, the museum inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.