Manama: The American University of Bahrain has announced the launch of its Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program, in response to the growing demand for qualified leaders capable of formulating innovative and sustainable solutions to today’s economic and administrative challenges.

Spanning three to five years, the DBA program is specifically designed to equip experienced professionals with advanced research and leadership skills, enabling them to navigate the complexities of today’s highly competitive and fast-evolving global business landscape.

The DBA program focuses on innovative strategies that improve institutional performance, enhance sustainability, and support ethical decision-making. It also enables students to conduct valuable research that contributes to the development of knowledge at both academic and professional levels, preparing graduates to assume senior leadership roles across their respective industries.

The University has also announced the opening of admissions for the Spring semester of the 2025-2026 academic year, inviting students to apply for its comprehensive range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The deadline for submitting applications is set for the end of January 2026.

The University offers thirteen undergraduate programs, two master’s programs, and a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) across three colleges, namely the College of Business and Management, the College of Engineering and Computing and the College of Media and Design. Postgraduate programs are delivered outside regular working hours and during weekends, providing greater flexibility for working students.

AUBH has also introduced several distinguished new academic programs at the undergraduate level recently. These include the Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, and the Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.

AUBH delivers a distinguished academic experience tailored to meet the demands of the contemporary job market and aligned with global educational and industry advancements. The University is committed to providing an American-style learning model that integrates academic excellence with practical skill development and real-world application and continues to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive campus environment enriched by a diverse student community representing more than fifty nationalities.

Dr. Wafa Almansoori, Interim President and Provost of the American University of Bahrain, emphasized that the launch of the DBA program aligns with the University’s mission to provide students and professionals with advanced knowledge and the ability to transform ideas into innovative, market-responsive solutions that address societal needs. She noted that the program is expected to serve as an ideal pathway for professionals seeking to consolidate their practical expertise within an advanced academic framework, and to obtain a prestigious qualification that empowers them to lead their organizations toward broader horizons of success and positive impact locally, regionally, and globally.

To apply or to learn more about the programs and scholarships offered by the university, please visit www.aubh.edu.bh or contact the Enrollment Office at enrollment@aubh.edu.bh.