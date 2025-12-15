The complex will host a full suite of modern trade-supporting facilities, including a trade information centre, a world-class library and knowledge hub, an innovation and SME incubation centre, a business centre, a 110-room apartment hotel, a 750-seater modern conference centre and a corporate museum, among other facilities.

Scope covers construction, finishing, MEP works, hard and soft landscaping, and FF&E.

Green, sustainable development designed to meet the highest standards of environmental performance.

Cairo, Egypt : Hassan Allam Construction, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, has been awarded a landmark USD 250 million contract for the construction of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) African Trade Centre, the bank’s largest global complex, which will also host its new headquarters building, to be located in the New Capital of Egypt.

Among the top dignitaries who attended the stone-laying ceremony for the construction of AATC in the New Capital was H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Eng. Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, Eng. Mohamed El Dahshoury, CEO of Hassan Allam Construction, Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank.

The project includes the turnkey construction of a comprehensive development that will serve as Afreximbank's global headquarters. The scope covers the main Afreximbank Headquarters Building, a 110-room apartment hotel. The complex will also feature trade and business facilities, including a knowledge and innovation hub, corporate museum, SME incubation centre, a 750-seater conference centre, exhibition spaces, retail and dining outlets, support facilities, and a 1,200-bay parking structure.

In addition to full civil works, the contract covers comprehensive electrical and mechanical systems, hard and soft landscaping, as well as the complete supply and installation of Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E). The project is designed as a green, sustainable project, reflecting Afreximbank's and Hassan Allam Holding's commitment to modern, efficient, and environmentally responsible built environments. Together, these elements will form a modern African Trade Centre designed to facilitate trade, policy dialogue, and collaboration across the continent.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, said: "Our collaboration with Afreximbank reflects a shared belief in the power of infrastructure to unlock Africa's economic potential. For more than nine decades, Hassan Allam Holding has been committed to delivering projects that strengthen communities, enable growth, and support long-term development. We are proud to bring this experience to a project of such continental significance, one that will serve as a catalyst for trade collaboration, and opportunity across Africa."

Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said: “AATCs are a concrete solution to a unique challenge: the lack of knowledge of our African market, a major obstacle to promoting trade. The AATC is meant not simply to accommodate the expansion of the Bank, but to address the lack of trade and investment information among African businesses, a challenge that has confounded the growth of intra-African trade and investment for nearly seven decades.”

He added: “We envision the project will be completed within 36 months and will create approximately 8,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction, and approximately 1,000 jobs during the operational phase. The iconic twin-tower New Capital AATC will position Egypt as a trade hub. It will house tech and SME incubation centres, as well as a digital African trade gateway offering trade information, customer due diligence, payments, and other digital services. The AATC also comes with conference and exhibition facilities to boost tourism and create jobs for local Egyptians.”

This collaboration goes further than conventional financing arrangements, anchored instead in a shared vision for infrastructure development, sustainability, and Africa's economic transformation. Through successive financing rounds, structured guarantees, and joint investment in high-impact projects, both institutions have repeatedly demonstrated their unwavering commitment to advancing transformational initiatives across the continent.

About Hassan Allam Holding

Established in 1936, Hassan Allam Holding is one of the largest companies in Egypt and the MENA region, with over 90 years of experience operating across 10 countries. The group undertakes complex, large-scale projects in diverse sectors across engineering, construction, and infrastructure, including energy, water, industry, logistics, and petrochemicals. As the oldest construction franchise in the MENA region, the group boasts a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying and investing in attractive infrastructure projects, the globally expanded group has a current backlog exceeding US$6 billion and is ranked 45th on Engineering News-Record’s list of the top 250 international contractors.

For more information about Hassan Allam Holding, please visit: www.hassanallam.com

About Afreximbank

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.afreximbank.com