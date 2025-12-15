Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Quttainah Specialized Hospital Dubai hosted the official launch of Avéli® in the United Arab Emirates, further strengthening its role as a regional reference and training center for advanced aesthetic medicine. Avéli® is the first and only USFDA-cleared device designed to identify and release the fibrous septae responsible for dimpling and cellulite formation, marking an important advancement for evidence-based aesthetic treatments in the region. The event brought together leading specialists to explore the clinical application of the technology under the guidance of one of the most influential figures in global aesthetic surgery.

The launch was led by Dr. Alfredo Hoyos, creator and pioneer of the High Definition Liposuction technique, and widely recognized as the world’s leading opinion leader in aesthetic body contouring. Dr. Hoyos also serves as the global opinion leader and worldwide ambassador for Avéli®, reflecting his longstanding role in evaluating, validating, and advancing innovative medical technologies.

A central highlight of the event was a live surgical demonstration performed by Dr. Hoyos, offering attending physicians direct clinical insight into the application, precision, and safety profile of the Avéli® technology. The demonstration emphasized the importance of structured training and expert-led education in the responsible and effective adoption of new medical technologies.

Avéli® is an advanced, minimally invasive treatment designed to address the structural cause of cellulite, rather than focusing solely on surface-level appearance. The technology enables physicians to precisely identify and release the fibrous septa beneath the skin that contribute to dimpling and uneven texture.

Performed as a single-session, in-office procedure, Avéli® is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating visible and long-lasting improvement, with results that may be sustained for one year or longer. Its introduction in the UAE reflects the growing demand for precision-based, evidence-driven aesthetic treatments.

Dr. Alfredo Hoyos said:

“As a global opinion leader, my role is to evaluate whether a technology delivers meaningful, reproducible results in real clinical practice. Avéli® represents a significant step forward in cellulite treatment because it addresses the structural cause of the condition with precision and consistency. Demonstrating this technology through live surgery is essential to ensure it is applied correctly, safely, and in line with the highest international standards.”

Dr. Adel Quttainah, CEO and Founder of Quttainah Specialized Hospital Dubai, stated:

“Hosting the official UAE launch of Avéli® under the leadership of Dr. Alfredo Hoyos reflects our commitment to education, innovation, and clinical excellence. Our hospital serves not only as a treatment destination, but as a training and reference center where globally approved technologies are introduced responsibly and at the highest professional level.”

The event further reinforced Quttainah Specialized Hospital’s position as a trusted hub for advanced aesthetic care, professional training, and medical innovation, supported by experienced specialists and state-of-the-art facilities aligned with international standards.

For more information please visit our website: https://qsh-dubai.com/

About Quttainah Specialized Hospital Dubai

Quttainah Specialized Hospital Dubai is a leading healthcare institution recognized for excellence in specialized medical and aesthetic treatments. The hospital is committed to patient-centered care, clinical innovation, and serving as a regional hub for advanced medical training and education.