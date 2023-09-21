Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, is holding a special sales day at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel, next Sunday, September 24.

The event includes a special offer on all of the company's projects, including a 10% discount on all units, a 10% down payment, and 1% monthly installments until hand over.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, confirmed that the company will continue to provide more special offers and discounts in line with the aspirations of buyers and investors, which enhances the company’s sales in all their projects in the UAE and abroad.

Reportage Properties portfolio includes 28 projects in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco.

The company's sales in 2022 exceeded Dhs2.3bn, compared to Dhs1.6bn achieved during 2021, a growth of up to 45%.

Suleiman said that the company’s continued achievement of strong sales in all their projects reinforces their plans for expansion and launching more new projects.

During the first quarter of this year, Reportage Properties launched a new project, “Bianca,” in Dubai, which includes 653 townhouses.

Last year, Reportage launched the “Verdana”, located within the Dubai Investment Park, which consists of 305 townhouse units. They also launched “Plaza” in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, which consists of 348 residential units, and the “Birla 1” on Yas Island, which includes 190 residential units, in addition to “Birla 2”, which adds 115 new residential units.

During 2022, the company also launched the “Silvana” project in the Başakşehir area of Istanbul, Turkey, which provides 232 townhouses.

Suleiman focused on the progress of construction works in all the company’s projects, insisting on the completion of the projects and handing them over according to the specified timetable.

During the year 2022, Reportage Properties succeeded in completing and delivering 3 real estate projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as the “Al Raha Lofts 1” was delivered in the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi, as well as the “Oasis Residence 1” project in Masdar City.

The company also completed the first phase of the "Rukan Lofts" project, which the company is developing in the "Dubailand" area in cooperation with the "Continental Investment" company.