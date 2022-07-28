Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, is organizing a special sales day at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, next Sunday, July 31.

The event includes a special offer on some of the company's projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including a 10% discount, 10% down payment, and 1% monthly installments until hand over.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, confirmed Reportage's interest in continuing to organize sales events, which include special offers that meet the requirements of buyers from all segments, which is boosting the company's continued strong sales in all projects.

Reportage Properties sales topped Dhs1.2bn during the first half of this year, compared to Dhs704 million in the first half of 2021, a growth of 70%.

During the first six months of this year, "Reportage Properties" organized 4 successful sales events, during which the sales team managed to sell 197 housing units, with a total value of Dhs179 million.

Suleiman stressed that the company's strong sales during the first half of this year is a proof of the activity improvement in the UAE real estate market, and its ability to overcome challenges. He expected achieving stronger performance during the second half of 2022.

He said that the real estate market in the UAE is witnessing robust activity nowadays, with the successive issuance of many government initiatives aimed at enhancing economic activity.

The "Reportage Properties" portfolio in the UAE includes 14 projects, providing more than 6,000 housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The company is developing 8 projects in Abu Dhabi, in the areas of Al Raha Beach, Masdar City, Yas Island, and Al Maryah Island, in addition to a project that has been completed and delivered in Masdar City, developing 5 projects in Dubai.

In Egypt, "Reportage Properties" launched the "Montenapoleone" project last year, which will be built on an area of ​​465,000 square meters, and will include 5,500 housing units.

The list of Reportage Properties projects in Abu Dhabi includes "Al Raha Lofts 1", which provides 164 housing units, and "Al Raha Lofts 2", which adds 110 housing units, within the Al Raha Beach area.

In Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, the “Oasis Residence 1” project is under development and provides 612 apartments, and “Oasis Residence 2” includes about 304 housing units, as well as the “The Gate” project, which adds 463 apartments. There is also “Leonardo Residence”, which was delivered about two years ago, and included 177 apartments in Masdar City.

On Al Maryah Island, Reportage is developing the Al Maryah Vista project, which provides 786 housing units, next to Al Maryah Vista 2, which will include 588 new housing units, as well as the Diva project on Yas Island, which will provide 736 housing units.

In Dubai, the "Alexis Tower" is being developed on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Downtown Jebel Ali area of Dubai, and provides 378 luxury housing units. The "Rukan" tower, in the "Dubailand" area, which is being developed in cooperation with the "Continental Investment Company", provides about 488 housing units, and "Rukan Lofts 1" includes about 349 residential villas, while "Rukan Lofts 2" provides about 755 villas, in addition to the "Verdana" project, located within the Dubai Investments Park, which provides 305 townhouse units.

