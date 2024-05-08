Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Rental Disputes Center (RDC) in Dubai hosted a group of law students from the American University in the Emirates, as part of a collaborative series of field visits. These are designed to bridge the gap between theoretical academics and practical experience in law, acquainting participants with best practices in the field.

His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mohammed Mousa, the RDC Chairman, and several RDC officials welcomed a delegation led by Prof. Tarek Abdel Salam, Dean of the College of Law, and Dr. Ahmed Eldabousi, Associate Professor.

His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mohammed Mousa emphasised the significance of the engagement with the American University in the Emirates, aiming to enhance the practical skills of its law students. He stated, "At the Rental Disputes Center, we are committed to strengthening our partnerships with relevant institutions through such visits, which contribute to providing support and guidance to university students. As a trusted source for resolving disputes related to rent and joint ownership, we are pleased to offer our expertise in this field to students, enabling them to understand issues, settlement mechanisms, and solutions, and familiarizing them with our diverse experiences and services."

Mousa added, "The Rental Disputes Center in Dubai is dedicated to fostering collaboration with various academic institutions to contribute to the development of outstanding legal competencies for the future. We aim to provide them with real-world experiences through field visits and guidance on workplace practices and their application mechanisms. Furthermore, we are committed to raising awareness about the importance of resolving disputes in friendly and constructive ways and continuously striving to create an educational environment that encourages dialogue and cooperation."

Prof. Tarek Abdel Salam, Dean of the College of Law at the American University in the Emirates said: "I am delighted to witness the strong and constructive interaction between the American University in the Emirates and the Rental Disputes Center in Dubai. This collaboration demonstrates a commitment to bridging the academic and practical aspects, and enhancing the skills and capabilities of our law students. Through joint activities, this provides students with an opportunity to gain a deep understanding of the workings of the rental dispute resolution field and interact with experts, greatly contributing to their development and successful integration into the workforce."

During the visit, His Excellency Dr. Omar Suwaidan Alsuwaidi, Senior - First Instance Judge at RDC, provided a comprehensive explanation about the objectives behind establishing the Rental Disputes Center, its jurisdictions, and the roles of its committees. Additionally, he discussed the services, laws, and relevant decisions pertaining to the center's duties. The center's shift from traditional methods to digital procedures through the use of modern technologies was also highlighted.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi elaborated on the RDC's implementation of the 'Remote Litigation' system in 2018, marking its success as the first judicial court to integrate such a system. This project was designed to streamline litigation processes, allowing them to proceed without requiring personal attendance. He also introduced the Rental Good Conduct Certificate launched that same year. This service facilitates inquiries into the rental history of parties within the Rental Disputes Center system and provides a certificate detailing past rental conduct.

During the visit, the discussion also touched upon the prominent achievements of the past year. These included the launch of metaverse litigation using such technology, developed to create a unique and innovative approach to handling rental disputes and providing a new experience for all parties involved. Additionally, the activation of the Judicial Probe service was highlighted, which is an ‘integrated court’ providing all litigation services at the RDC using artificial intelligence technology. The system allows a litigant to file a lawsuit, register it, and obtain a ruling independently, without a judge's intervention. Additionally, the RDC has embraced a digital connectivity plan with local and federal government entities. This initiative aims to enhance government services by promoting joint efforts to support modernization, development, and streamline implementation procedures.

This qualitative development in enhancing procedures and litigation methods at the RDC aligns with its strategic vision to be a global judicial benchmark in resolving and adjudicating rental and jointly owned real property disputes through a digital and innovative system characterized by speed and accuracy to support sustainability.

