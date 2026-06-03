• Bus-to-bus visa change inquiries nearly double airport-to-airport requests

• Trend reflects continued confidence in the UAE and long-term opportunities

Dubai, UAE: RenewVisa.com, a UAE-based visa change and renewal platform, has recorded a fourfold increase in visa change inquiries during April and May, reflecting a growing trend among visitors, jobseekers and individuals seeking pathways to continue their stay within the UAE. The increase is being driven by a combination of factors, including sustained demand from individuals pursuing opportunities within the country and a growing preference for more cost-efficient visa transition options. As higher airfares, partly driven by rising aviation fuel costs, continue to influence travel decisions, bus-to-bus visa change services are emerging as an increasingly popular alternative to airport-to-airport options, offering customers greater value, flexibility and convenience.

Based on the company's data, the findings point to changing customer preferences, with many individuals choosing to remain in the UAE while pursuing employment opportunities and longer-term plans. The company has also seen rising inquiries from professionals impacted by layoffs and changing employment situations, many of whom are opting to remain in the country while exploring new roles, business opportunities and pathways that support their next chapter in the UAE. The findings also indicate that customers are increasingly evaluating visa transition options based on convenience, efficiency and their ability to support longer-term plans within the UAE.

The trend highlights continued confidence in the UAE’s economic environment and broader ecosystem, as individuals increasingly look for options that enable them to remain active within the country while pursuing new opportunities.

RenewVisa.com also observed a clear shift in customer preferences when it comes to visa change options. Bus-to-bus visa change inquiries are currently running at nearly twice the volume of airport-to-airport requests, reflecting a growing preference for more economical and flexible alternatives. As travellers seek practical and cost-efficient alternatives to traditional airport-to-airport visa changes, bus-to-bus services are increasingly being viewed as an attractive option. In addition to lower overall costs, travellers appreciate the possibility of completing the process and returning on the same day, while also having the opportunity to explore new places and experience different cultures during their journey.

The findings point to increasingly informed consumer behaviour, with customers placing greater emphasis on value, flexibility and convenience when evaluating available visa transition options.

Industry observers note that visa transition pathways are increasingly playing an important role for individuals seeking greater flexibility while evaluating their next steps and continuing their plans within the UAE.

Commenting on the trend, Imtiaz Hussain Nasir, CEO of RenewVisa.com, said "The increase we are witnessing reflects more than demand for visa services. As customers become increasingly conscious of travel-related costs, many are actively reassessing how they approach visa transition requirements and looking for options that better align with their budgets and travel preferences. This is particularly evident in the growing preference for bus-to-bus visa change options, which provide a more economical alternative while allowing travellers to combine practical visa requirements with short travel experiences and cultural exploration. At the same time, the trend continues to reflect the confidence people place in the UAE and the opportunities available here. Across different customer segments, we are seeing individuals actively exploring ways to remain in the country while pursuing personal and professional goals."

He added "Alongside visitors and jobseekers, we are also seeing more inquiries from professionals navigating changing employment situations who are evaluating opportunities and looking for flexible pathways that support their plans. What stands out is that many are choosing to continue their journey here rather than interrupt it. At the same time, customers are becoming increasingly practical in their decisions, placing greater emphasis on practical considerations when choosing between available visa transition options."

The findings underscore a broader shift in customer preferences, with more individuals seeking flexible pathways that allow them to remain connected to opportunities within the UAE. The trend further reinforces the country's continued appeal as a destination where people choose to build, explore and plan their next chapter, while highlighting growing consumer preference for flexible and cost-efficient visa transition options.

About RenewVisa.com :

RenewVisa.com is a specialized UAE visa change platform powered by Pinoy Tourism, one of the region’s established travel and visa service providers. The platform offers convenient and reliable Airport-to-Airport (A2A), Bus-to-Bus (B2B) and destination visa change services, helping visitors and residents navigate visa renewals with confidence and ease.