Experts and industry leaders gathered at the Smart Building Summit at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East to discuss strategies and success stories for the region’s smart cities

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East takes place until 16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: The crucial role of data and integrating urban planning into smart city development was highlighted by regional experts yesterday at the Smart Building Summit at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. Speaking during an engaging panel discussion on ‘Unveiling the Latest Smart Building Trends – A Global and Regional Perspective,’ industry leaders explored how intelligent buildings are shaping the future of the built environment.

Maher Al Kaabi, Independent Board Member of Al Serkal Group and Member of the UAE Circular Economy Council said: “Combining urban planning with smart buildings is crucial. Creating digital twins allows us to evaluate the effects of traffic, CO2 emissions, methane emissions, and other factors that provide insights for managing the entire ecosystem of the community you plan to develop. Once we achieve an optimal design, we can implement it in the physical world.”

The panel emphasised the importance of data and effective data management in the success of smart buildings and smart cities. They also highlighted Dubai Municipality initiatives such as Al Sa’fat and Dubai 4D, a cutting-edge system that aims to deliver advanced solutions for long-term building monitoring.

Ayeda Abdulla, Project Management Team Leader at Dubai Municipality said: “For Dubai 4D, sensors installed on buildings measure temperature, energy consumption, tilting of the building and many other variables. This system is connected to civil defence, Dubai police and the alarm systems in the building itself. The data collected enables us to analyse whether issues are related to the surrounding area, building materials or the number of occupants of a building, for example. Tools like this enable us to better plan and maintain buildings in the future.”

During the thought-provoking session, the experts also provided their industry projections, discussed compliance challenges, and shared the groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of intelligent buildings. Speakers shared valuable insights into how these trends harmonise with the MENA region’s priorities, particularly in sustainability and urban development.

Other highlights at the Smart Building Summit yesterday include a panel discussion on ‘Cybersecurity in Smart Buildings’, moderated by Dr Hossam Elshenraki, Professor of Cyber Crime Investigation and Head of Police Management Department, Dubai Police Academy. Featuring cyber security experts from Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al Serkal Group and AtkinsRéalis, the session covered emerging cyber threats in the cyber-physical realm and the strategies to address them.

The opening day of the Smart Building Summit also included sessions on ‘The ROI of a Smart Building’ which was explored during a presentation by Dr Matthew Marson, Managing Director, Technology Advisory, JLL and ‘Building Green and Intelligent Cities of Tomorrow’ which featured speakers from the World Green Building Council, Cundall and AESG among others.

Highlights of the Smart Building Summit today include a panel discussion on ‘The Role of Digital Twins and Circular Economy in Smart Building Innovation’ and a presentation on ‘Lighting Design for Smart Buildings’ by Eng. Roaa Al Khatib, Chief Lightovation Officer & Specifications Engineer, Government Entity.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is co-located with Intersec to create the MENA region’s largest trade fair for the building services sector. The event is part of the international Light + Building brand and takes place in Za’abeel Halls 1-4 from 14-16 January.

