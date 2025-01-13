Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Enterprise, a key division of the Jumbo Group, continues to lead the UAE’s IT services sector, building on the 50-year legacy of excellence in technology and customer trust. Over the past four years, this initiative has experienced remarkable growth, consistently exceeding 20% annually. In 2024, Jumbo Enterprise stands as a foremost managed service partner, overseeing more than 500,000+ assets for clients across diverse industries such as education, hospitality, telecommunications, healthcare, and government. Backed by a dedicated team of over 500+ professionals, Jumbo provides tailored IT solutions that have solidified its reputation as a trusted partner.

Over the past year, Jumbo Enterprise has expanded its portfolio to address the evolving needs of regional businesses. The company has focused on areas such as digital infrastructure, managed services, and cybersecurity. Collaborating with global technology leaders like Lenovo, Check Point, Aruba, Benq, Fresh works, Symphony summit and Ricoh, Jumbo Enterprise has introduced tailored solutions that address the unique requirements of industries.

Leveraging its partnerships with HPE-Aruba and Siemens, Jumbo Enterprise has launched advanced networking solutions to support businesses transitioning to hybrid work models. These innovations enhance operational efficiency and streamline workflows with cutting-edge tools like Digital Employee Experience Management.

Delivering Comprehensive IT Services

Jumbo Enterprise’s core services include Managed IT Services, DAAS, and Managed Print Services, which are designed to reduce costs and optimize IT processes. The company also provides customized Audio-Visual (AV) setups for meeting rooms and public spaces, scalable data center solutions, and specialized tools for education and telecom sectors. These offerings reflect Jumbo’s commitment to delivering impactful, scalable, and flexible solutions for its clients.

A Trusted Leader in Managed Services

The GCC managed services market is projected to exceed USD 16 billion by 2029, and Jumbo Enterprise remains at the forefront of this growth. With its customer -centric approach and AI-driven Zero Incident Framework, the company delivers reliable and high-quality services. Flexible service models such as Time and Materials (T&M), SLA-based Managed IT Services, and Remote Shared/Dedicated Network Operations Center (NOC) Services ensure that businesses receive customized solutions tailored to their needs.

Jumbo 3D Manufacturing: Pioneering Advanced Technology

Jumbo Group’s latest venture, Jumbo 3D Manufacturing LLC, represents a significant step forward in embracing cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. Aligned with Dubai’s strategy to promote 3D printing, this initiative enables businesses to innovate and streamline production processes.

As the only large business group in the UAE championing 3D printing, Jumbo offers solutions ranging from industrial prototyping to small-scale production. This venture reflects the company’s commitment to driving technological progress and supporting the country’s economic growth.

Intel Collaboration: Empowering Future Innovators

Jumbo Enterprise’s collaboration with Intel Corporation has been pivotal in shaping the future of education in the UAE. Since its inception in 2021, the Intel® Skills for Innovation (SFI) program has trained over 2,000 students and 100 teachers across the UAE. Jumbo’s focus on integrating technology into classrooms aligns with its vision of preparing the next generation of innovators. By working with top educational institutions, the company is fostering a culture of creativity and technical excellence.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, Jumbo Enterprise is focused on expanding its offerings in managed services, data center solutions, and enterprise devices. The company aims to integrate advanced AV systems for retail and education, point-of-service systems for telecom, and large-scale display solutions to support diverse industries. By leveraging AI and automation, Jumbo is committed to driving measurable outcomes for its clients and maintaining its leadership in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

With a legacy of trust and innovation, Jumbo Enterprise is set to redefine IT and 3D manufacturing solutions in the UAE. Its commitment to exceeding client expectations and staying ahead of industry trends ensures it remains a reliable partner for businesses navigating digital transformation.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

