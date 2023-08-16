Red Sea Global and Zain KSA unveil revolutionary net-zero 5G network at flagship destination, The Red Sea

Dubai: Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, and Zain KSA, leading telecom and digital services provider in the Kingdom, have unveiled the world's first zero-carbon 5G network at the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort at The Red Sea.

The zero-carbon 5G network, designed exclusively for The Red Sea, is the latest technological innovation at the resort. Designed with both people and planet in mind, the revolutionary 5G network will bring guests the highest speeds for 5G connectivity in the region and be powered by 100% renewable energy from over 760,000 solar panels that Red Sea Global has built to power the entire 28,000km2 destination.

“We aspire to be global pioneers of regenerative tourism development, adopting 100% renewable energy at our flagship destination, The Red Sea, and working towards the achievement of a 30% net conservation benefit by 2040. These ambitious goals demand ambitious partners, and our collaboration with Zain KSA transcends telecommunications, extending into sustainability and environmental protection,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global. "

“Zain KSA has demonstrated a deep understanding of our requirements and provided us with the services and solutions necessary to achieve our strategic objectives. Together, we are determined to make a meaningful impact that sets new standards in sustainable development,” Mr. Pagano added.

Designed using innovative 3D printing technology, the project will achieve three primary goals: preserving the environment, reducing emissions by utilizing renewable energy, and mitigating visual distortion. The towers have been built to blend harmoniously with The Red Sea’s unique and vibrant landscape. Inspired by the surrounding rock formations, the exterior aesthetic of the towers seamlessly interweaves into the resort’s natural habitat, ensuring minimal visual impact and safeguarding the project's environmental integrity.

Eng. Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, CEO of Zain KSA, said: " As a leading provider of telecommunications and digital services, we are immensely proud of this achievement that will certainly pave our way to become a pioneering sustainable technology provider. By collaborating with “Red Sea Global”, one of the world’s most visionary developers to sustainable development, we reaffirm our commitment to a shared vision that balances achieving human prosperity with the preservation of nature and its sustainability for future generations, as outlined by Saudi Vision 2030. By prioritizing tech for sustainability through innovation and the development of cutting-edge digital infrastructure, we can effectively turn these values into reality. Within this approach, we are committed to localizing innovation and promoting the use of locally sourced content and have successfully constructed the 5G towers for this project within Saudi Arabia. With these remarkable achievements, we are further bolstering our support for one of our nation's crucial strategic projects, demonstrating our commitment to realizing Saudi Vision 2030’s goals for nationwide digital transformation and sustainability, including the goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and improve the quality of life across the Kingdom.”

RSG selects partners with likeminded values, and Zain KSA’s commitment to transitioning the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to net-zero complements RSG’s efforts to keep sustainability and regeneration at the heart of its resorts. The creation of the 5G network aligns with Vision 2030's goals of elevating clean energy reliance, curbing carbon emissions, and safeguarding the environment.

Due to open its doors to its first guests later this year, The Red Sea will consist of 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites once completed. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.

