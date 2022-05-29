Real Mark provides consulting and marketing real estate services to the Holding Co. for Construction & Development and the privately-owned companies operating nationwide



Real Mark for Real Estate Marketing, a subsidiary of Ministry of Public Businesses Sector’s the Holding Co. for Construction & Development, unveiled its participation in Next Move 2022 exhibition, which is set to be held from May 26 to 28.



In fulfillment of its own strategy, Real Mark will promote myriad projects during the exhibition to the advantage of HCCD, namely projects led by Maadi Co. for Developing and Reconstruction as well as Alexandria Co. for Investments and Urban Development.

Real Mark’s strategy rests on upholding varied marketing strategies in promoting projects of sister companies affiliating to HCCD, together with private companies, as the company provides high-profile advisory selling marketing real estate services.



Real Mark adopts several marketing mechanisms, notably attending major exhibitions which are helpful in establishing direct contacts with customers and taking note of their needs.

For his part, Chairman of the Commercial Division at Real Mark Co. for Real Estate Marketing Mr. Ahmed Metwelli, said that the company offers a plethora of high-end projects with varying spaces aligning with needs of the largest segment of clients.

Real Mark is anxious to keep in touch with pertinent studies so as to take note of clients’ needs and supply its subsidiaries with comprehensive advice allowing them to outline expansionary investment plans aligning with the market orientations, he noted.

Real Mark rolls out special mesmerizing offers to clients as regards projects launched by Maadi Co. for Development & Reconstruction and Alexandria Co. for Investments and Urban Development during Next Move 2022 exhibition, he elaborated.

Alexandria Co. for Investments & Urban Development is promoting the Arabia project in the North Coast at Kilo No. 90 on Alexandria-Matrouh Road.



Arabia, spanning an area of 19,000 sqm, features units directly overlooking the sea and consists of 340 units with varying spaces made up of 20 villas with areas starting from 195m as well as 224 chalets with areas of 100 to 121m. The project also consists of 96 apartments with areas ranging from 84 to 118m, together with services including private beaches, lagoons, swimming pools, falls and commercial areas consisting of restaurants and cafes.

Also, Maadi Co. for Development and Reconstruction puts up for sale Maadi View compound in Al Shorouk City, whose 2nd phase will be delivered soon, upon finishing off the delivery of the 1st phase, he added.



Maadi View, spanning an area totaling 136 acres, maintains a scheme for stretching out the project over six interconnected islands to ensure all units overlook the green spaces constituting 50 percent of the total project area.

Additionally, Real Mark is promoting Sibil in New Mansoura City, the first expansion undertaken by Maadi Co. for Development and Reconstruction at a 4th Generation city in fulfillment of the State’s policies dictating the creation of new urban communities.

The project is built over 58 acres as it directly overlooks the sea all along an area of 500m on New Mansoura City Corniche.

