The market for first-time homebuyers in South Africa is not only becoming younger but also evolving. According to Standard Bank data, there is an increase in the number of single female purchasers, an increase in the demand for sectional titles as buyers get younger, and an increase in the number of self-employed buyers.

Compared to a few years ago, these trends indicate a radically different type of first-time homeowner.

In 2025, the average age of first-time home buyers applying for home finance at Standard Bank stood at 38, three years younger than it was five years ago.

In 2020, first-time buyers applying for a Standard Bank home loan were, on average, 41 years old. That age has since trended downward, dipping below 40 in 2024 and reaching 38 by 2025.

While first-time buyers may be getting younger, it’s not because homes are cheaper. In fact, in 2025, the average purchase price for first-home transactions financed by Standard Bank exceeded R1m.

Affluent suburbs such as Rosebank (Johannesburg) and Tyger Manor (Cape Town) saw average first-time purchase prices rise to R1,369,817 and R1,685,339 respectively, while traditionally more affordable areas like Khayelitsha reflected an average of R821,633. This reflects an overall increase of roughly 5.5% in the past two years.

Increased demand for sectional titles as buyers get younger

What stands out more than the falling age or higher purchase prices is a fundamental shift in buying behaviour.

While more homeowners still choose standalone properties, there is a steady resurgence in demand for sectional title properties.

In 2025, 65% of all first-time home loans granted by Standard Bank were for standalone homes, compared to 33.7% for sectional title properties, with a smaller share directed toward vacant land.

The share of first-time buyers choosing sectional titles was less than a third in 2020 at 31.91%.

“Sectional title properties attract first-time buyers because of their relative affordability and added security. As buyers enter the market at an even younger age, these homes offer a more accessible entry point. They are also often closer to economic hubs, with lower maintenance costs and a lock-up-and-go lifestyle that suits their life stage,” says Toni Anderson, head of Home Services at Standard Bank.

Women drive growth in the affordable housing segment

One of the most notable developments is the surge in single female buyers in the affordable housing sub-segment of first-time homeowners. Between 2024 and 2025, first-time female buyers recorded a threefold increase, a trend visible both nationally and within major provinces such as Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“This sharp increase reflects rising financial independence and improved access to credit for women. Seeing so many women enter the property market solo signals a shift in household dynamics and decision‑making power,” says Anderson.

Self‑employed buyers are gaining ground

Another emerging group reshaping the market is the self-employed first-time buyer. Though historically underrepresented due to income variability and traditional lending barriers, new home loan registrations in this segment grew by 33% in 2025.

Anderson says this increase indicates growing confidence among self-employed South Africans and the industry’s commitment to finding solutions designed to support non-salaried applicants.

“The shifting dynamics among first-time buyers reflect the evolving aspirations and realities of South African consumers,” says Anderson. “Our role at Standard Bank is to ensure they receive the right support to realise their homeownership ambitions, whether they are single applicants, self‑employed entrepreneurs, or families.”

Provincial dynamics show a changing landscape

Provincial contributions also show a reshaped approach to where new homeowners are looking to settle down. While Gauteng has always dominated in Standard Bank’s first-time homebuyer transactions, data shows that it is expanding its lead – this time at the expense of the two coastal provinces that dominated the market alongside it.

Gauteng contributed 47% of these purchases in 2025, a five‑percentage‑point increase from 2024. In contrast, the Western Cape contributed 19%, down four percentage points, though it remains the second-largest market for first-time property buyers. KwaZulu-Natal recorded a 2% decline, reflecting softening activity in 2025. These shifts show Gauteng’s growing economic pull for new entrants to the property market.

Against this backdrop, Standard Bank continues to strengthen its first‑time homebuyer proposition by covering upfront registration and transfer costs, offering discounts on lawyers’ fees, and simplifying the path to homeownership.

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