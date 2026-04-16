Dubai Holding Real Estate and Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, have signed a memorandum of understanding to introduce integrated mortgage financing solutions for off-plan residential developments across Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties.

The partnership marks a significant evolution in the off-plan homebuying journey in Dubai, enabling eligible customers to access tailored mortgage solutions from the initial stages of their off-plan purchase. By embedding structured financing directly within the sales process, the initiative provides early-stage clarity on affordability, competitive rates, and a more seamless path from booking through to handover.

Available to both UAE residents and non-residents, subject to approval, the initiative is designed to enhance transparency and reduce uncertainty for buyers, while supporting responsible and sustainable growth across Dubai’s real estate sector.

Going beyond traditional developer-led payment plans, Dubai Holding Real Estate will integrate Emirates NBD’s mortgage offering into its customer journey across its portfolio of premium developments. Buyers who secure mortgage pre-approval during the off-plan stage will benefit from greater financial certainty and improved liquidity planning throughout the construction period.

The partnership also reinforces Dubai’s long-term urban and economic ambitions, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to enhance housing accessibility and support a resilient, well-regulated property market.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Dubai’s real estate market continues to evolve as a global benchmark for growth and investment. In partnership with Emirates NBD, we are enhancing the way off-plan homes are purchased by embedding structured mortgage solutions directly into the customer journey. This creates a more structured and predictable pathway for buyers throughout the development lifecycle.”

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Holding Real Estate to advance how off-plan homes are financed in Dubai. By introducing structured mortgage solutions earlier in the homebuying journey, we are giving customers greater financial clarity and confidence at the point of decision. This initiative reflects our commitment to enabling sustainable homeownership, while strengthening transparency and responsible lending across the UAE’s real estate market.”

According to Dubai Land Department data, Dubai recorded over 270,000 real estate transactions valued at AED917 billion in 2025, with off-plan properties accounting for more than 70% of residential transactions. This partnership is expected to further strengthen market confidence and support continued demand for high-quality residential developments across the emirate.

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