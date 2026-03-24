Dubai, UAE, India: Real estate leader Sankey Prasad has launched Sterling Ark after acquiring full ownership of the former Colliers Project Leaders Middle East business. The Middle East based platform will focus on Real estate solutions, project management, design & build solutions for Interior fitouts, and development advisory across retail, mixed-use, hospitality, commercial and infrastructure developments across the GCC, positioning itself to support the region’s expanding pipeline of large-scale real estate and urban development projects.

Sankey had acquired a 30% stake in the business in 2024 while serving as Chairman. Toward the end of 2025, he completed the acquisition of the remaining 70%, transitioning the firm into an independently owned, founder-led organisation.

Now operating under the new identity Sterling Ark, the firm retains its existing leadership team, project expertise and operating frameworks that have supported complex development mandates across the region. The rebranding reflects a strategic repositioning toward a more agile operating model designed to respond to evolving investor and developer requirements across Gulf markets.

The launch comes at a time when the Middle East continues to see significant real estate and infrastructure investment driven by economic diversification initiatives and large-scale national development programmes. The region’s real estate market was valued at approximately $865.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to approach $1.17 trillion by 2034, while the wider GCC continues to advance a project pipeline estimated at nearly $3 trillion across construction and infrastructure sectors.

With more than four decades of experience across the Middle East, India, Africa and South Asia. Sankey has overseen the delivery of more than 200 million square feet of real estate development across multiple asset classes. His career has been closely associated with building state-of-the-art project management, advisory, and transaction platforms capable of supporting complex, multi-stakeholder developments.

Sterling Ark will focus on supporting developers, investors and institutions in the planning and execution of complex developments across sectors as well as large-scale capital projects. The company is in advanced stage of discussions exploring strategic partnerships to expand its business growth in the region.

Sankey Prasad, Chairman of Sterling Ark, says: “Across the Middle East, the scale of development ambition continues to grow, and with it the need for disciplined project leadership and governance. Sterling Ark has been created to operate at that intersection, combining global delivery standards with regional insight to support complex developments from concept to closeout. Our focus is on building a platform that works closely with developers and investors to deliver projects with clarity, accountability and long-term value.”

As Sterling Ark begins operations under its new identity, the firm will continue working with its existing clients and partners while expanding its engagement across key development markets in the GCC.