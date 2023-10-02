In a move meant to add more convenience to its passengers’ journey, RATP Dev Mobility Cairo (RDMC), the company in charge of the operation and maintenance of Metro Green Line 3, has signed a cooperation protocol with Rabbit Mobility to provide a seamless, environmentally friendly electric scooter option outside four Green Line 3 stations to enable them to move freely and speedily to and from stations to their endpoint for reduced app fares. The scooters will be available outside four Green Line 3 stations, namely Heliopolis, El Ahram, Kolleyet El Banat, and Safaa Hegazy, for a trial period of 3 months starting October 1st, 2023.

Commenting on the joint project, Eng. Wadii Bouchiha, CEO of RATP Dev Mobility Cairo, said “We are proud to offer this integrated service to our passengers, and consolidate our efforts of transformation towards sustainability and green transit, particularly as we collaborate with a unique company providing a first of its kind offering of smart micro mobility across Egypt and Africa.”

The collaboration comes within a framework of the full support and guidance of the Ministry of Transport and the National Authority for Tunnels in projects enhancing the national transportation network and promoting sustainable cities