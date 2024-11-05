​​​Rashed Darwish Al Ketbi (RDK) Group, a leading UAE property developer, is proud to unveil Tower Two at Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai, where luxury living meets Marriott International's renowned standard of service. This launch brings the latest in Dubai’s branded residential offerings, with each apartment offering a sophisticated lifestyle and breathtaking views of iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab.

With Tower One now 90% occupied, Tower Two introduces 137 beautifully designed, fully furnished units across 24 floors, ready for immediate move-in. The units feature exquisite luxury finishes, including Italian marble in the kitchens, enhancing the elegance and sophistication of these residences.

Prospective buyers can take advantage of an attractive payment plan that allows them to pay just 20% and move in, with starting prices for one-bedroom apartments set at AED 2,404,000, making this an ideal opportunity for those seeking luxury living.

Building on the remarkable success of Tower One, this development highlights Marriott International’s commitment to providing premium, brand-managed residences that cater to Dubai's growing demand for luxury living.

Key features of the Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai, include:

137 Units: A diverse selection of homes to suit various lifestyles and preferences.

24 Floors: A towering testament to architectural excellence and innovation.

Townhouses & Penthouses: Exclusive living spaces for those seeking grandeur and privacy.

1, 2, and 3-Bedroom Apartments: Elegant and spacious homes designed for modern living.

24/7 Reception and Security: Round-the-clock concierge and security services ensuring peace of mind and convenience.

Residents Amenities: A suite of bespoke services and facilities tailored to the discerning homeowner, including an outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, a fully equipped gym, saunas, games room, kid’s playground, two well-equipped meeting rooms, and an exclusive Residents Lounge offering refreshments throughout the day and two well-equipped meeting rooms.

Driving the project forward, Tower Two was officially launched at the end of October 2024. RDK Group has also confirmed plans to launch Tower Three by the end of 2024. Having already received significant interest from investors, RDK Group expects continued sales to reflect the high appetite for these state-of-the-art properties. Through its strong ongoing relationship with Marriott International, RDK Group is providing buyers with destination living that reimagines the possibilities of comfort, luxury, and style.

“At RDK Group, we are overjoyed with the launch of Tower Two, with ready to move in units, and the forthcoming opening of Tower Three at Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai. These properties set a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai, something we are proud to play our part in delivering,” said Raja Zeidan, Chief Operations Officer of RDK Group. "Building on our ongoing partnership with Marriott International, this success paves the way for exciting projects ahead, including the upcoming launch of the Autograph Collection and The Westin Residences."

For more information or enquiries, please visit www.mresidencesbarshasouth.com.

Payment Plan:

20% on booking

30% one year from booking

25% two years from booking

25% three years from booking

To view the factsheet, brochures, and payment plan, please click here.

About RDK Group

Founded with a commitment to integrity, transparency, and premium service quality, RDK Group has established itself as a leading force in the UAE’s business landscape. Under the leadership of visionary Chairman Rashed Darwish bin Ahmed Al Ketbi, RDK has grown into a diversified enterprise with substantial investments across real estate development, tourism, hospitality, construction, and transport, along with exclusive distribution agencies and joint ventures with globally recognized trading companies.

RDK Group’s services are distinguished by its Chairman’s extensive market expertise, gained through years as a seasoned investor and advisor both within the UAE and internationally. This insight enables RDK to provide comprehensive, high-quality solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its clients and partners in the region.