The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain recently welcomed an international review panel to its campus, alongside colleagues from the Quality Enhancement Office of RCSI in Dublin, to undertake an Institutional Thematic Review focused on two strategically significant themes. This review forms a key part of the University’s quality assurance framework and supports the continuation of RCSI’s recognition by the National University of Ireland (NUI).

Undertaken by an international panel representing Ireland, the United Kingdom and Canada, the review was chaired by Dr Claire Carney, Principal Fellow of The Higher Education Academy (PFHEA), alongside Dr Bryn Jones, Former Professor and Deputy Vice Principal at Heriot-Watt University (Dubai), Professor Ameen Patel, Professor of Medicine at McMaster University, Ms Lisa Maye-Gregory, Quality and Operations Manager in the School of Postgraduate Studies at RCSI in Dublin, and Mr James Hennessy, Chemical Physics 2025 Graduate, University College Cork. The panel’s extensive expertise, operational insight and global perspectives strengthened the review process and reinforced the University’s commitment to evidence-informed enhancement.

Upon completion of the review, the Chair, Dr Claire Carney, stated: “The review team commended RCSI Medical University of Bahrain in areas related to the strong staff commitment, its purposeful regional and global positioning and its cohesive educational environment that encourages and promotes positive student experience.”

The Quality Enhancement Office of RCSI in Dublin, led by Ms Aisling Reast, Head of Quality Enhancement, oversees rigorous institutional and academic quality standards across RCSI’s international campuses, ensuring consistent quality assurance and control aligned with RCSI’s Transnational Education model. This model ensures that medical students graduating from RCSI Medical University of Bahrain are supported by the same educational standards and quality frameworks as their peers in Dublin.

During her visit to the University, Dr Aisling Reast explained: “RCSI Quality Enhancement Office is committed to optimising cross-institutional quality assurance and governance systems. This review has been a strong example of cross-campus collaboration between colleagues in Dublin and Bahrain, shared learning and our collective commitment to quality and enhancement across the RCSI community.”

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented: “Our University’s transnational education model is underpinned by the international quality standards of RCSI in Dublin. This institutional thematic review, alongside all institutional and programmatic reviews, is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class medical and health sciences education, offering young talent with sustainable career pathways, and advancing Bahrain’s Higher Education and Healthcare sectors in line with the national vision 2030.”

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain extends sincere thanks and appreciation to the review panel members, colleagues from RCSI in Dublin, staff, students, and stakeholders whose engagement and contributions optimised the review outcome. The University also acknowledges Dr Nichola McLarnon, Head of Quality and Academic Development, for her exemplary leadership, and to her team for their professionalism in facilitating the review.

Thanks to RCSI’s transnational education model, students of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain receive globally recognised education and training, which support their readiness for clinical practice in the Kingdom of Bahrain and across international healthcare systems.