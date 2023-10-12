Geneva, Switzerland: Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), has unveiled an ambitious global marine conservation and climate action initiative at the IUCN Leaders Forum in Geneva.

The Ocean Breakthroughs are science-based targets across five key ocean sectors: marine conservation, ocean renewable energy, shipping, aquatic food, and coastal tourism. Achieving them will deliver significant biodiversity gains as well as reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 35 percent by 2050.

Resulting from the joint efforts of the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action and developed with the support of the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, the Ocean Breakthroughs identify five turning points which should be reached by 2030 in order to achieve a healthy and productive ocean in 2050. They are:

at least USD72 billion invested to protect, restore and conserve at least 30 percent of the ocean;

at least 380 GW of installed offshore wind capacity and the availability of concessional finance to support renewable energy projects in developing countries;

upskilling 450,000 seafarers, creating climateadapted ports and achieving 5 percent of zero emission fuels in shipping;

providing at least USD 4 billion per year in support of resilient aquatic food systems to ensure sustainable and secure food supplies for three billion people; and

sustainable coastal tourism.

Ms. Al Mubarak, who is also the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, said the initiative comes at a time when we know that nature can help protect us against climate change.

“In the vast expanse of our ocean lies the potential for a brighter, more resilient and nature-rich world. At the IUCN Leaders Forum, I am honoured to introduce the Ocean Breakthroughs -- a science-aligned blueprint which will see five pivotal sectors converge to make over a third of the emissions cuts we so greatly need. Let's dive deep and unite in purpose for the world we hold dear."

“Oceans provide us with every other breath we take,” said Ms. Al Mubarak. “Our very survival, from our daily bread and water to protection from extreme weather events, hinges upon healthy ocean ecosystems. The planet’s capacity to sustain us, to ensure our wellbeing, is critically dependent on our oceans.”

The Ocean Breakthroughs will act as a compass, not only for non-State actors (NSA) but also for Governments. The Ocean Breakthroughs aim at informing the Global Stocktake to ensure the potential of ocean-based climate solutions is well-recognised in the outcomes of the process to resume at COP28.

For more information about the Ocean Breakthroughs, please visit: https://climatechampions.unfccc.int/system/oceanbreakthroughs/

The Ocean Breakthroughs are supported by the following organisations in their respective fields:

Cordio East Africa

Global Ocean Trust

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Ocean Conservancy

Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance (ORRAA)

Ørsted

Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML)

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI)

About Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak

Elected President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in September 2021, Razan Al Mubarak is the second woman to lead the organization in its 75-year history and its first president from West Asia. She also serves as UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for the leadership team of COP28 UAE, which will take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. For more than 20 years, Razan has played a vital role in guiding the United Arab Emirates toward a more sustainable future while spearheading progressive environmental protection, species conservation, and climate action across West Asia and globally. Her diverse experience leading the largest environmental regulatory agency in the Middle East, an international philanthropic organization supporting species conservation projects worldwide, and an NGO focused on citizen engagement earned her recognition as one of the top 100 Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum in 2018.

For more information visit: https://www.razanalmubarak.com

