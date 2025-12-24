Cairo, Egypt: Raya Holding for Financial Investments announced that its Board of Directors has granted preliminary approval for the sale of 100% of the total share capital of Raya Foods, a portfolio company of Raya Holding, and resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Assembly to consider the transaction. Final approval by the Board of Directors will be granted following the receipt of an independent financial advisor’s fair value report on Raya Foods’ share capital and its approval by the Company’s auditor, reflecting the Group’s disciplined and structured approach to portfolio management as a publicly listed investment company.

During Raya Holding’s ownership, Raya Foods achieved significant operational and market milestones, establishing itself as one of the leading exporters of frozen fruits. The company became the number one exporter of frozen strawberries, reaching more than 50 markets globally, reflecting the strength of its platform, and growth trajectory.

For more than 26 years, Raya Holding has operated as an active investment company with a proven model centered on building, scaling, and, when appropriate, exiting businesses to optimize value creation and capital allocation.Within this framework, Raya Holding continues to focus on businesses where it holds strong leadership positions and scalable platforms, while maintaining a dynamic and diversified investment portfolio.

Over the years, Raya Holding has successfully executed a number of exits through strategic sales and public market transactions, including e-Finance, Fawry, Raya Telecom, Rameda, and Bariq. These transactions underscore the Group’s ability to create value across market cycles and responsibly redeploy capital into high-growth opportunities aligned with its long-term strategy.

Raya Holding remains committed to transparency, sound governance, and sustainable value creation for its shareholders, while continuing to assess portfolio decisions through a disciplined, long-term investment lens.