With unparalleled bloodlines, Velar builds on almost half a century of innovation since the original Range Rover was launched in 1970

Jeddah, KSA: Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co, the exclusive retailer for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has announced the arrival of the 2024 MY Range Rover Velar in its showrooms.

Offering a combination of luxury, refinement and all terrain capability at levels never-before seen in the mid-size luxury SUV segment, Velar’s styling displays an elegant simplicity. This visually reductive approach to its design is complemented by pioneering consumer technology and a wide choice of engine and trim options.

The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of modern luxury, featuring the latest technology, trademark Range Rover refinement and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design.

A new grille combines with the characteristic floating roof, unbroken waistline and flush deployable door handles that define the world’s most desirable luxury SUV family. New super-slim Pixel LED headlights9 provide a technical, jewel-like appearance and optimised visibility while the exterior is enhanced by a new lower rear bumper and dark accents.

The Range Rover Velar pioneered Range Rover’s reductive design philosophy and it takes this approach to a new level inside. The new single floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen is integrated into the centre console, providing immediate and intuitive control of all key vehicle functions1.

A full suite of technologies promotes passenger comfort and wellbeing, making the mid-size luxury SUV even more desirable. The Range Rover Velar also offers the quietest vehicle in its class for road noise*, thanks to refinement technologies including the pioneering Active Road Noise Cancellation8 system.

Intriguing design

The Range Rover Velar is instantly recognisable as a Range Rover and its sophisticated elegance and dramatic presence remain undiluted. The vehicle pioneered Range Rover’s reductive design philosophy and its new grille – alongside the introduction of new Pixel LED Headlights9 with jewel-like effect Signature Daytime Running Lights – ensure a unified look across the entire family.

At the rear, the powerful overhang provides balance and highlights the Range Rover Velar’s imposing length. Its pronounced kick adds to its muscular stance while a new lower rear bumper enhances its proportions.

New LED taillights echo this sophistication with an eye-catching 3D appearance and super-red illumination. They are complemented by a full-length high-level stop-lamp.

Inside, the bold, elegant interior of the Range Rover Velar is even more reductive, with outstanding craftmanship and new materials. The latest evolution of Range Rover’s Pivi Pro7 infotainment forms the centrepiece; a single 11.4-inch floating curved glass interface is ergonomically positioned higher and within easier reach, to help minimise distraction and reflections1.

Range Rover Velar continues to offer a leather-free cabin option, with new seat designs and materials. The leather-free option combines wool from Danish textile experts KvadratTM with UltrafabricsTM polyurethane textile inserts, featuring a new Diamond Herringbone perforation pattern. Inspired by bespoke tailoring, KvadratTM wool blends are 58 per cent lighter than leather and provide a modern appearance and enhanced tactility for a contemporary take on traditional Range Rover luxury.

The innovative textile has been subjected to rigorous in-house durability testing in the Range Rover materials lab to ensure it delivers customary robustness throughout the lifetime of the vehicle, going through 60,000 cycles of abrasion testing – the equivalent of 10 years of usage – and UV tests capable of simulating three years of unrelenting exposure to the sun in just a month.

Four new leather colourways are introduced: Cloud, Caraway, Raven Blue and Deep Garnet. These are complemented by a curated choice of details, including new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents. Technical Light Anodised or Dark Anodised Aluminium, or tactile Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finishers underline its elegance.

Two new colour options join the exterior palette: Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

Connected technology

New Range Rover Velar is the first to feature the next-generation Pivi Pro7 infotainment. It incorporates controls for all key vehicle functions within the new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen; its clean design appearing as if it is floating.

Controls for the climate, seating and audio volume are always visible at each side of the screen via new sidebars, featuring multi-functional sliding controls on either side. These virtual buttons are always visible and provide immediate access to frequently used items, including individual temperature controls for the front occupants, audio volume and Terrain Response® modes.

At the beginning of every journey, drivers are presented with a Pre-Drive panel for fast access to commonly used features, such as window demisters and the optional heated seats. Once on the move, it disappears to reveal the familiar three-panel home screen that can be customised with trademark Pivi Pro7 intelligence and flexibility.

For added convenience, additional controls in the permanently visible side bars include shortcuts for media and navigation, cameras and window demisters.

The next-generation infotainment was the subject of extensive testing and development, both digitally and physically with human testers, to reduce task and interaction time and deliver the most user-friendly technology experience possible. Approximately 80 per cent of tasks are able to be performed within two taps of the home screen.

Pivi Pro7 supports effortless smartphone connectivity with Wireless Apple CarPlay™2. Wireless Android Auto® is also supported, while Wireless Device Charging – from a new stowage area in the centre console – provides immediate fast charging and reduces the need for wires.

With 80 per cent of the vehicle's total ECUs – spanning Pivi Pro infotainment, navigation mapping, and on-board diagnostics as well as chassis and powertrain systems – capable of wireless updates, the Range Rover Velar is able to receive the latest Software Over The Air with no need to visit a retailer.

New Range Rover Velar is also Wi-Fi Enabled with a Data Plan6, ensuring occupants remain entertained and connected. Pivi Pro7 features twin embedded eSIM technology and cloud-based architecture, meaning it provides full access to a range of online apps6 – including Spotify and Deezer – integrated within the infotainment system.

Immersive sound and technology

The cosseting cabin of the Range Rover Velar minimises road noise with pioneering Active Road Noise Cancellation technology8 – ensuring the New Range Rover Velar offers the quietest vehicle in its class for road noise*. This technology senses external frequencies and automatically processes an anti-noise through the vehicle's audio system, reducing overall interior noise levels by a minimum of 4dB – the equivalent of turning the volume down by four steps.

A range of powerful Meridian audio systems for New Range Rover Velar is led by the optional Meridian™ 3D Surround Sound System, which delivers high-fidelity music playback using up to 17 speakers and 750W of amplifier power for an immersive listening experience.

Contemporary luxury

The New Range Rover Velar provides customary Range Rover refinement in a calm sanctuary, with heightened comfort and optional convenience features that help to promote wellbeing.

The latest Cabin Air Purification Plus system is available as part of the optional Comfort Pack (or standard on Autobiography) to help promote occupant wellbeing and alertness, aiming to provide superior air quality. CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration improve the cabin environment by monitoring interior and exterior air and adjusting accordingly.

To activate, clients can simply press the Purify button on the Air Quality page within Pivi Pro7 and reduce the level of harmful allergens or particulates inside. The system also combines nanoe™ X technology13 to combat pathogens and help significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens.

Configurable Cabin Lighting provides a choice of 30 interior colours to illuminate the doors, console and footwells as part of the optional Comfort Pack. Preset colour themes make it easier to find the perfect combination, while every occupant can select their ideal interior temperature using the four-zone climate control.6

When it comes to greater visibility in the dark, New Range Rover Velar pushes the boundaries of pixel LED lighting technology with advanced Pixel LED Headlights9 with Signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). Standard on Dynamic HSE and Autobiography, the system features three times as many LEDs as Matrix LED headlights. Each headlight features four pixel modules with 67 precisely controlled LEDs in each one to accurately adapt to the conditions and the road ahead and provide the most effective forward beam.

Dynamic Bend Lighting9 uses speed and steering data to respond to the road and illuminate dark corners and verges, while the high beam range can focus light almost half a kilometre in front, for optimum visibility.

Able to cast shadows around four oncoming objects and avoid dazzling, Adaptive Driving Beam automatically adapts to vehicle speed, casting a wide beam at low speeds and a more intense, longer beam above 70km/h.

Whatever the conditions, New Range Rover Velar feels a confident, commanding, and relaxing place to be.

Performance and capability

New Range Rover Velar has power to suit every client, including the 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium petrol engine is available in one power output. The P400 delivers 400PS and 550Nm of torque, with acceleration from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds (0-60mph in 5.2 seconds) with CO2 from 219g/km.10

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder now features a new smoother-shifting automatic eight-speed transmission. The P250 provides 250PS and 365Nm of torque, with 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds (0-60mph in 7.1 seconds), CO2 emissions from 211g/km and fuel consumption up to 9.3l/100km (30.4mpg).10

The Range Rover Velar engine range:

Petrol

P250 – 250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, 365Nm of torque at 1,300-4,500rpm, eight-speed automatic, AWD

– 250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, 365Nm of torque at 1,300-4,500rpm, eight-speed automatic, AWD P400 – 400PS, 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol MHEV, 550Nm of torque at 2,000-5,000rpm, eight-speed automatic, AWD

Adaptive Dynamics is standard on all six-cylinder, and ensures suspension stiffness is optimised for the driving conditions, improving ride comfort and handling. There’s even a specific calibration for off-road driving. Advanced chassis and suspensions, including Electronic Air Suspension, Adaptive Dynamics and Configurable Dynamics, deliver exceptional performance and agility on-road.

Supreme all-terrain performance is also guaranteed, with assured Range Rover breadth of capability thanks to an intelligent torque on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) system. It provides the optimum torque distribution to suit the conditions, whether driving dynamically on the road or pulling away from a standstill on slippery surfaces.

Terrain Response 2® is accessible through Pivi Pro7 and allows the driver to adjust vehicle settings to suit the driving environment, with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic mode. Each alters the calibration of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension, and stability control systems for optimum traction and composure.

Intriguing design: Balanced proportions and dramatic, reductive presence enhanced with a modern luxury design approach

Balanced proportions and dramatic, reductive presence enhanced with a modern luxury design approach Seamless integration: Sophisticated larger floating curved glass touchscreen is seamlessly integrated into the bold, elegant new interior for fewer reflections and easier control

Sophisticated larger floating curved glass touchscreen is seamlessly integrated into the bold, elegant new interior for fewer reflections and easier control Quietest cabin: Active Road Noise Cancellation available with flagship MeridianTM sound systems ensures the Range Rover Velar offers the quietest vehicle in its class for road noise*

Active Road Noise Cancellation available with flagship MeridianTM sound systems ensures the Range Rover Velar offers the quietest vehicle in its class for road noise* Wireless updates: Software Over The Air5 updates span 80 per cent of ECUs, covering Pivi Pro7, navigation, on-board diagnostics, chassis and powertrain – with no need to visit a retailer

Software Over The Air5 updates span 80 per cent of ECUs, covering Pivi Pro7, navigation, on-board diagnostics, chassis and powertrain – with no need to visit a retailer Reduced emissions: The average daily distance driven in a Range Rover Velar could be done with zero tailpipe emissions **

The average daily distance driven in a Range Rover Velar could be done with zero tailpipe emissions ** Powerful details : Advanced new Pixel LED headlights9 with Dynamic Bend Lighting9 technology are complemented by super-red LED tail lights for better visibility and reduced dazzle

: Advanced new Pixel LED headlights9 with Dynamic Bend Lighting9 technology are complemented by super-red LED tail lights for better visibility and reduced dazzle Leather-free luxury: KvadratTM wool blends and polyurethane textile inspired by bespoke tailoring, combine modern aesthetic with enhanced tactility in leather-free cabin option

KvadratTM wool blends and polyurethane textile inspired by bespoke tailoring, combine modern aesthetic with enhanced tactility in leather-free cabin option Cleaner air: Cabin Air Purification Plus helps to ensure cleaner interior air via advanced cabin filtration systems with PM2.5 filtration as well as CO2 Management

*When measured against direct competitors (Audi Q5, BMW X4, Mercedes GLC and Porsche Macan).

**Assumes charging only at home and based on anonymised ownership data from Range Rover Velar customer.

1In car features should be used by drivers only when safe to do so. Drivers must ensure they are in full control of the vehicle at all times.

2Apple CarPlay is a Trademark of Apple Inc.

3Amazon Alexa applicable in specific Markets only. Amazon, Alexa, Amazon Music, Audible and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

4Remote Skill subject to network connection, available in the UK and US only.

5Software Over The Air subject to network connection and market availability.

6Subject to availability in connected markets only.

7Pivi Pro features, options and their availability remain market dependent - check with your Retailer for local market availability and full terms. Certain features require an appropriate sim with a suitable data contract which will require further subscription after the initial term advised by your Retailer. Mobile connectivity cannot be guaranteed in all locations.

8Active Road Noise Cancellation available on models specified with a Panoramic Roof and fitted with Meridian Sound/Meridian 3D Surround or Meridian Signature Sound System.

9Standard on Dynamic HSE and Autobiography. Not available in North America and Canada.

10The figures provided are as a result of official manufacturer's tests in accordance with EU WLTP legislation derivatives with a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2, fuel economy, energy consumption and range figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load, wheel fitment, accessories fitted, actual route and battery condition. Figures shown are for European EU6 markets. Other market fuel economy and range certification and figures published at www.landrover.com All emissions, fuel economy and EV-only range figures are EU WLTP (TEL) Combined.

11 P400e electric hybrid capable of 0-80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes using a 50kW rapid DC Charger.

12Assumes charging only at home and based on anonymised ownership data from Range Rover Velar customer.

13Texcell research, 2020 carried out for and result supplied by Panasonic.

14For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2, fuel economy, energy consumption and range figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load, wheel fitment, accessories fitted, actual route and battery condition.

