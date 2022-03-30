Dubai, UAE: REDTAG, the region’s favourite value fashion and homeware brand, has announced mega-money raffle draws across all its outlets in the Middle East. The region-wide cash jackpot is the brand’s biggest-ever splurge, matched by no one in the fashion industry.

Five lucky winners will be chosen in each country every week for five weeks. Each winner is entitled to a sum that varies from country to country. In the UAE alone, REDTAG has earmarked a whopping AED 125,000, to be given away as cash prizes of AED 5,000 each to five lucky winners each week for five weeks. The #35daysofRamadanKareem offer will start on 27th March and end on 30th April.

The corresponding cash prize for each winner every week in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar is BHD 500, KWD 400, OMR 500, and QAR 5,000, respectively. Cash draws will be held every week in the aforementioned countries. Customers who shop multiple times can enrol each time, thereby enhancing their chances of winning the weekly cash prize.

“Unlike national holidays, Ramadan is a festival that the whole region observes and celebrates with devotion and gratitude. So, this Ramadan, we wanted to create a blanket bonanza across the Middle East, touching the lives of every REDTAG shopper in the region. An internal survey of our platinum customers revealed that there is a propensity towards cash giveaways — which inspired this Ramadan bonanza. As a token of our gratitude to our repeat customers, we have given an opportunity to shop, enrol, and win multiple times,” said Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer, REDTAG.

At the same time, every shopper with a minimum cart value of AED 250 in the UAE will receive a free gift, including but not limited to high-quality perfumes. The corresponding minimum cart value for shoppers in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar is BHD 25, KWD 20, OMR 25, and QAR 250, respectively. The free gift is part of REDTAG’s move to ensure that every shopper receives the brand’s gratitude this Ramadan.

“As a brand that aims to differentiate itself from competition in every customer-facing function, REDTAG has been particularly thoughtful with its offers, raffle draws, giveaways, and gifts. We believe brand loyalty is earned; never given. REDTAG has earned it through years of consistent efforts. And I can promise that we will continue to drive meaningful campaigns in the future,” added Shehbaz.

The #35DaysofRamadan offers were preceded by the launch of special Ramadan fashion and homeware collections. In addition, REDTAG has been actively expanding across the region and launching hyper-convenience services like ‘Anytime-Anywhere Exchange’, ‘Find Your Size’, ‘Fashion Stylists’, and ‘Free Home Delivery’.

With several first-to-market services in the Middle East, and its tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 15 million members, REDTAG continues to cement its position as the leading value fashion and homeware brand in the region. Its contributions were recognized by Retail ME through the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ award 2021.

For more information, and to browse through REDTAG’s latest collections, please click here.

-Ends-

About REDTAG

A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 200 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations. REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'Glocal' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 15 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over 90% of the company's transactions now coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ 2021.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Neha Kaul

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

neha@yourwordsmiths.com