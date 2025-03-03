KUWAIT CITY - As the holy month of Ramadan began, Kuwait's markets saw a rapid return to their seasonal momentum, with a significant increase in demand for food and consumer goods tied to the traditions of the holy month. Traffic congestion around these markets, a familiar sight at the start of Ramadan, was once again noticeable.

A field tour of cooperative societies and central markets across various areas of Kuwait revealed the typical traffic jams on streets surrounding these markets. The heavy flow of shoppers—both citizens and residents—was evident, with many engaging in an active purchasing movement following the official announcement of the start of Ramadan.

Shoppers were seen filling their carts with essential goods and special Ramadan products, including pastries, pasta, cold drinks, meat, chicken, and vegetables. The surge in demand has led to a 37% increase in sales in the days leading up to Ramadan.

"I shop early every year to avoid unexpected price hikes and ensure the availability of basic products," said Abu Khaled, a shopper at Al-Shamiya and Shuwaikh Cooperative Society. "But this year, I shopped a bit later because we were busy celebrating the national holidays."

Umm Fahd, a housewife shopping in one of the parallel markets, noted the noticeable price differences between cooperatives: “Some cooperatives offer real discounts, while others raise prices and then offer so-called discounts. I always compare prices before making my purchases."

In response to the heightened demand, many cooperative societies have rolled out special deals for consumers during Ramadan. These include free purchase coupons, significant discounts on basic goods, and Ramadan food baskets for shareholders.

Ahmed Zayed, Manager of Al-Shamiya and Shuwaikh Cooperative Society Market, shared that the society provided its shareholders with 120 dinars' worth of purchase coupons, which included 10 basic Ramadan items, along with a vegetable basket for just 2 dinars. He also pointed out that discounts and the "Ya Hala" festival contributed to the surge in Ramadan shopping demand.

Sameh Hosni, Director of the Central Market at Jahra Cooperative Society, explained that the society had been preparing for this season for a long time by securing sufficient stock of goods, offering promotions to ease the financial burden on consumers, and distributing discount coupons to shareholders.

The Rawda and Hawally Cooperative Society also offered coupons worth 80 dinars, along with discounts of up to 50% on over 1,700 items.

Consumers have praised the government’s efforts to control prices, and the Ministry of Commerce's commitment to maintaining price stability, ensuring that stores comply with regulations to prevent price manipulation. This helps protect consumers’ rights and ensures the availability of basic products. Some shoppers have noted that high prices on certain imported goods may be due to fluctuations in exchange rates and shipping costs. However, they acknowledged that promotional offers from cooperative societies and central markets have helped to mitigate some of these price increases.

The familiar scene of long queues at cash registers in cooperative societies is a testament to the strong demand for Ramadan necessities. Parallel central markets also attracted many shoppers, both citizens and residents, thanks to the promotional offers and discounts available.

Most Popular Ramadan Items:

Dates of all varieties, essential for breaking the fast.

Cold Ramadan drinks such as Vimto, orange juice, milk, Qamar al-Din, and Jalab.

Pasta, pastries, and noodles, key ingredients for breakfast and suhoor meals.

Samosas and kibbeh, both ready-made and DIY ingredients.

Harees and Jareesh, two traditional dishes popular during Ramadan.

Ragag bread, a staple in many Kuwaiti dishes.

Oatmeal soup, a favorite dish for the breakfast table.Oils, particularly corn and sunflower oil, are essential for cooking.

