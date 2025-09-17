KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel on Monday urged the issuance of a unified legal and regulatory framework for the delivery sector to enhance transparency, safeguard customer data, and enforce principles of fair competition based on neutrality and credibility.

Al-Ajeel highlighted the delivery sector’s critical role as a pillar in stimulating economic activity during a statement following an expanded meeting he chaired with delivery company owners and representatives from the Competition Protection Authority. The session focused on regulating the rapidly growing sector in Kuwait, underscoring the ministry’s commitment to meeting local market needs.

The minister said the ministry, backed by the Council of Ministers, aims to overcome challenges and simplify procedures, fostering a more flexible and transparent business environment. This, he noted, would encourage investment and serve the interests of all parties involved.

Emphasizing consumer protection, Al-Ajeel stated that the new regulatory framework will include clear controls to ensure quality and transparency in service provision. The ministry will also implement effective oversight mechanisms enabling consumers to submit complaints and feedback, thereby boosting confidence in the market and ensuring fair, safe services.

Representatives of the Competition Protection Authority confirmed their readiness to launch specialized workshops for delivery company staff and officials to familiarize them with applicable regulations and promote a culture of compliance.

Delivery company representatives addressed key challenges facing their businesses and expressed their desire for close cooperation with the ministry to develop the sector in alignment with market and consumer expectations.

