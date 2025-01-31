Abu Dhabi-listed Agility Global has extended a $400 million loan to Al Farwaniya Property Developments, the owner and developer of Reem Mall.

The company said Farwaniya is in the process of finalising a new facility with third party lenders.

Reem Mall opened its doors in June 2024 after delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loan is being made through a subsidiary of investor and business operator Agility Global, which is itself part of Kuwait-listed Agility.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

