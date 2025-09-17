KUWAIT CITY - As of September 16, 2025, Carrefour has officially announced that it will cease all operations in Kuwait.

In a message to customers, the management expressed “sincere gratitude” for decades of support and patronage.

Carrefour was introduced to the Middle East region in 1995 by Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which secured exclusive franchise rights and has since operated Carrefour stores in multiple countries, including Kuwait.

In Kuwait, before this closure notice, Carrefour had been expanding. In February 2022, Carrefour (owned by MAF) opened its ninth supermarket in the country in the Khairan area, offering about 15,000 local and imported items.

In Oman, Carrefour ceased operations effective January 7, 2025, as announced by Majid Al Futtaim. The closure was followed by the launch of a new chain called HyperMax to replace Carrefour stores there.

Similarly, in Bahrain, Carrefour operations ended as of September 14, 2025, and again, Majid Al Futtaim replaced them with its HyperMax brand.

The change also involved local partners, suppliers, and about 1,600 employees.

