Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully concluded its annual beach clean-up initiative at Al Hulaila in Ras Al Khaimah as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability. The event aims to reduce marine pollution, protect local biodiversity, and raise community awareness on the importance of maintaining clean and healthy coastal ecosystems for future generations.

The event brought together 100 participants comprising RAKEZ clients, staff members and local volunteers, all collaborating to preserve the coastal environment’s natural beauty while emphasising shared responsibility to protect the environment. Throughout the day, the participants gathered 760 kilograms of waste from the beach, including plastic and wood that pose significant threats to marine life and ecosystems.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, highlighted the importance of the initiative stating, “The event exemplifies our commitment to environmental protection and responsibility towards the Ras Al Khaimah’s community. Sustainability is integral to our business model, and by working together, we are making a meaningful difference in preserving our natural surroundings.”

This initiative is part of RAKEZ’s ongoing commitment to fostering environmental consciousness within the community. With these efforts, the economic zone sets an example for corporate responsibility, while also supporting sustainable growth and environmental advocacy by encouraging others to join the movement for a greener future.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.