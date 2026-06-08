Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) brought together business leaders, sustainability experts, and industry stakeholders for a knowledge-sharing event titled ‘ESG Simplified – What’s Mandatory, What’s Smart, and What Comes Next’, aimed at helping companies better understand evolving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements and identify practical pathways towards more sustainable operations.

The event featured presentations from RAKEZ, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality’s Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office (Reem), DHL Express UAE, and Olive Gaea, offering practical insights into the evolving ESG landscape and the opportunities available to businesses as sustainability considerations become increasingly integrated into regulatory frameworks, supply chains, and investment decisions.

RAKEZ Chief Strategy Officer Puneet Jain presented on the role of ESG in shaping resilient and future-ready businesses. He highlighted RAKEZ’s commitment to creating an ESG-driven business environment through sustainable infrastructure, environmental efficiency initiatives, transparent governance practices, and community-focused development. Jain also explained how evolving regulations, investor expectations, and global market requirements are making ESG an increasingly important consideration for businesses.

Senior Energy Engineer at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Dia AlShamsi, presented on ‘Industrial Efficiency to Support Sustainable Economic Growth in Ras Al Khaimah’, outlining the emirate’s sustainability agenda under the RAK Integrated Sustainability Strategy 2050. AlShamsi highlighted industrial decarbonisation initiatives, mandatory energy audits for large industrial facilities, and support programmes designed to help businesses improve energy efficiency and adopt renewable energy solutions.

Olive Gaea Co‑founder and Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Scopacasa presented ‘Why ESG Is Gaining Momentum in the UAE”, focusing on ESG as a strategic business capability. Scopacasa demonstrated how AI-native sustainability platforms are enabling organisations to move beyond reporting and compliance, leveraging real-time data and intelligence to drive better decisions, strengthen resilience, optimise supply chains, manage emissions, and accelerate progress toward net-zero goals.

Director of Commercial Programs at DHL Express UAE, Ben Mclean, delivered a presentation titled ‘Sustainable Logistics: Practical Considerations for Companies’, offering insights into the role of sustainable logistics in helping organisations reduce supply chain emissions and advance their sustainability goals. The presentation also outlined DHL’s broader sustainability strategy, including investments in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), low-emission transport solutions, and the GoGreen services that support customers in reducing their Scope 3 emissions.

A key highlight of the event was the formalisation of two strategic partnerships aimed at expanding sustainability and business support services across the RAKEZ ecosystem.

Represented by its Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, RAKEZ signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express UAE, one of the world’s leading international express logistics providers operating across more than 220 countries and territories. The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration to provide RAKEZ clients with enhanced access to international logistics solutions, customs clearance support, sustainable shipping options through DHL’s GoGreen programme, digital shipment management tools, and dedicated SME support. At the core of the collaboration is DHL’s GoTrade programme, a global initiative aimed at supporting SMEs through capacity building and knowledge transfer. The programme will provide structured training for export-ready businesses, equipping them with the tools and insights required to navigate cross-border trade and expand internationally.

The second MoU was signed with Olive Gaea, a climate-tech and sustainability solutions provider. Through the partnership, the two organisations will collaborate to promote practical ESG adoption across the RAKEZ business community by providing access to digital sustainability management solutions, AI-powered ESG reporting and emissions management tools, and capacity-building initiatives that support businesses on their sustainability journeys.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “Sustainability is increasingly becoming an important consideration for businesses of all sizes, not only from a compliance perspective but as a driver of resilience, efficiency, and long-term competitiveness. Through initiatives like this, we aim to equip our business community with practical knowledge, trusted expertise, and access to solutions that help them navigate evolving ESG requirements with confidence.” He added: “Our partnerships with organisations such as DHL and Olive Gaea further strengthen the support available to our clients as they pursue growth while embracing more sustainable business practices.”

The event forms part of RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to create opportunities for knowledge exchange, foster meaningful partnerships, and help businesses build future-ready operations in an evolving global economy.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.