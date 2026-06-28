Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched the new version of its Corporate App, introducing a new user experience and enhanced functionality to help Corporate and SME customers manage their banking needs more efficiently.

The launch reflects QIB’s ongoing commitment to investing in innovative digital solutions that simplify banking for businesses while providing greater convenience, accessibility, and control.

The enhanced Corporate App features a completely new user interface, making navigation more intuitive and enabling users to access key banking services faster and more efficiently. The new version is available in Arabic and English, allowing customers to conduct their banking activities in their preferred language and further enhancing accessibility for businesses across Qatar.

Designed around customer feedback and evolving business needs, the new app streamlines access to a wide range of banking services and provides an improved digital experience for authorized users responsible for initiating, reviewing, and approving transactions.

Through the QIB Corporate App, customers can manage accounts, finance and cards, perform local and international transfers, make payments, approve transactions, monitor corporate deposits, access account information, and submit service requests anytime and from anywhere.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tarek Fawzi, QIB’s General Manager – Wholesale Banking Group, said: "The launch of the enhanced QIB Corporate App represents another important milestone in our digital banking journey. Businesses today expect banking services that are not only secure and reliable, but also intuitive and efficient. The new app has been designed to help our Corporate and SME customers manage their banking activities with greater ease, while maintaining the robust controls and security standards required by modern businesses."

He added: "As Qatar's leading digital bank, we remain committed to continuously enhancing our digital channels and delivering innovative solutions that support our customers' growth and evolving banking needs. The new Corporate App reinforces our vision of providing an easy banking experience across every customer touchpoint."

The QIB Corporate App is available on App Store and Google Play to customers registered for QIB Corporate Internet Banking and can be accessed using existing login credentials.

For further information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.