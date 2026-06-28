Saudi Arabia – SAL Logistics Services, the national leader in cargo handling, logistics solutions, and supply chain management, has signed, through its SAL Ground Handling Division, a strategic agreement with Singapore Airlines to provide integrated solutions covering ground handling and air cargo services in the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh

The agreement supports SAL’s strategy to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its services, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Singapore Airlines is one of the world’s leading carriers, and the agreement brings together SAL’s expertise in ground handling and air cargo with Singapore Airlines’ operations in the Kingdom, ensuring the seamless flow of its operations and elevating the services provided to the highest standards of quality and excellence.

Under the agreement, SAL will provide comprehensive operational services, including cargo ground handling. The yearly renewable agreement extends SAL’s efforts to expand its integrated service portfolio across the air cargo ground handling industry.

On this occasion, Omar bin Talal Hariri, CEO of SAL, said: “Partnering with a globally respected carrier such as Singapore Airlines is a testament to the quality and reliability of SAL’s ground handling and air cargo services. Through this agreement, we are committed to delivering world-class operational standards that support the growth of the Kingdom’s aviation and logistics sector and reinforce its position as a global hub for transport and logistics, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

The agreement underscores SAL’s commitment to forging strategic partnerships with major global carriers and advancing the operational excellence of its services, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for trade, transport, and logistics under Saudi Vision 2030.