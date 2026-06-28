Represented by "BIG by Orange" program, Orange Jordan participated in “VivaTech 2026”, one of the most leading global events focusing on empowering technology and startups, as part of its unwavering commitment to promoting the Kingdom’s innovation and entrepreneurship landscape. The exhibition took place in the French capital of Paris, and was attended by a group of investors, experts, and digital sector pioneers from around the world.

The conference was attended by several representatives from the company, alongside Orange-backed startups including “LOGATTA” which showcased its innovative product “Accord”, a platform that helps companies automate contract management, instantly access data, and enjoy high-efficiency analytics.

Moreover, Orange Group organized a Demo Day event at its Orange Gardens headquarters in Paris for companies granted its support in more than twenty-four countries around the world, aiming to accelerate networking and global expansion opportunities for startups. This step allowed participants to open direct communication channels with potential partners and experts from Orange’s global innovation ecosystem.

Orange Jordan affirmed its continuous dedication to enabling Jordanian entrepreneurs, elevating their talents, and unlocking the unique chance to take part in prominent technological platforms. This is an opportunity which ensures them a space to demonstrate their innovative services and products to investors, access global markets, and learn about the latest technical trends to develop their skills.

Notably, “Big by Orange” is a program which offers a comprehensive setup that includes training, mentorship, and networking activities to enable startups and empower the entrepreneurship scene in the Kingdom.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.