Manama: BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has rolled out a new enhancement to BenefitPay app, in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Bahrain, enabling users to view their QR code directly from the app’s homepage. The added functionality streamlines transfers and payment collection by giving customers quicker access to an essential feature used in their everyday financial activities.

Each QR code is uniquely associated with the customer’s IBAN, with a dedicated code generated for every bank account registered within BenefitPay. This structure helps ensure that payments and transfers are routed accurately to the selected account, while providing customers with a secure and convenient way to share their payment details and receive funds.

Under the latest update, the QR code appears in a prominent position immediately upon opening BenefitPay app, removing the need to navigate through multiple menus. Customers can now locate and share their code more conveniently, helping them complete routine transactions with greater ease while benefiting from a clearer and more intuitive interface.

This enhancement underscores BENEFIT’s commitment to continuously elevating the customer experience by introducing practical features informed by user behavior and everyday transaction needs. It also forms part of the company’s broader strategy to ensure that BenefitPay remains agile, relevant and aligned with the evolving expectations of customers and the continued growth of digital payments.

Mr. Ahmed AlMahri, AGM Business Development and Services at BENEFIT, commented: “We pay close attention to the details that shape the way customers engage with BenefitPay. By placing the QR code in a clear and accessible position on the homepage, users can locate and share it from the moment they open the app, allowing them to carry out their daily transactions more efficiently.”

Mr. AlMahri further added, “We remain focused on advancing BenefitPay in line with customers’ needs and expectations, while delivering digital solutions that combine simplicity, reliability and efficiency. This latest improvement demonstrates our commitment to creating a more seamless digital experience as we continue to enrich the app with relevant features that keep pace with the rapidly evolving FinTech sector and strengthen its role as Bahrain’s comprehensive national platform for digital payments and transfers.”

For more information,

Aisha Buhiji

Administrator, PR Corporate Communication

ayshab@benefit.bh www.benefit.bh

The Benefit Company B.S.C (C) P.O Box 2546, Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain