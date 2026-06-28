Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences is proud to announce that its Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program has been awarded the most prestigious 2026 ASPIRE-to-Excellence Award in Curriculum Development, presented by the Association for Medical Education in Europe (AMEE). The Award is recognized as one of the highest international distinctions in the field of medical education.

This achievement marks a historic first for an MBBS program in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It also positions Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences as only the seventh academic higher education institution Worldwide to receive this distinguished recognition for excellence in medical curriculum development.

The international ASPIRE review panel commended the College’s remarkable educational transformation journey, highlighting the MBBS program’s comprehensive educational strategy, integrated curriculum, early clinical exposure, student-centered learning approaches, advanced assessment and quality assurance systems, and its growing culture of research and scholarship in medical education.

With this prestigious international recognition, Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences joins the Global ASPIRE Academy Network for excellence in medical education, becoming one of the internationally recognized academic higher education institutions serving as a global benchmark for innovation and excellence in medical curriculum development. The College’s Board of Trustees highly valued this significant national achievement to the College and Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences, said: “This achievement represents an important milestone in the College’s journey and a source of great pride. It reflects our vision of creating an advanced medical educational environment that prepares highly qualified healthcare professionals equipped with the knowledge, skills, and professional values required to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. We are immensely proud that this international recognition will further motivate us to continue investing in the quality of medical education, research, and innovation.”

Meanwhile, Professor Mohammed Salleh Ardawi, Dean of Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences, emphasized that this accomplishment is a source of national pride for Saudi Arabia and reflects the College’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and the preparation of future Physicians according to the highest international standards in medical education and clinical training.

This international achievement further strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position on the Global medical education landscape and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a World-class education and healthcare ecosystem.