Muscat: Sohar International participated as a Gold Sponsor at Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East 2026, the region's premier corporate and investment banking event. Held at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre in Dubai, UAE, it brought together more than 2,000 senior decision-makers from over 46 countries, including sovereign issuers, institutional investors, financial institutions, regulators, corporates, and leading legal and advisory firms from across the regional and international debt capital markets ecosystem. Through a dedicated exhibition presence and active participation in the event's discussions, the bank reinforced its role in the industry's ongoing dialogue, while a series of strategic one-to-one meetings provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships across the global financial community and deepen engagement with key stakeholders in the capital markets ecosystem.

Commenting on Sohar International’s participation, Hisham Hassan Moosa, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Project Financing and Global Banking at Sohar International, said, “The GCC’s energy transition presents one of the most significant investment opportunities of our time, underpinned by ambitious national strategies and growing demand for sustainable infrastructure. As the region accelerates its transition towards a low-carbon economy, building bankable renewable energy and infrastructure projects will be critical to attracting long-term capital and ensuring successful execution. This requires strong collaboration across governments, financial institutions, developers, and capital markets participants to create robust financing structures that support sustainable growth. Industry forums such as Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East provide an important platform for exchanging insights, strengthening strategic partnerships, and advancing the financial ecosystem needed to support the region’s energy transition ambitions. Sohar International remains committed to contributing to these discussions and supporting the development of innovative financing solutions that enable long-term economic growth across the GCC.”

As part of the event, Hisham Hassan Moosa, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Project Financing and Global Banking at Sohar International, participated as a speaker in one of the event's signature Oxford-style debates, 'Renewables & the Energy Transition in the GCC: Building Bankable Capacity'. The session brought together senior industry leaders to examine the evolving financing landscape underpinning the region's energy transition, with discussions centered on the development of investable pipelines across solar, wind, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and hydrogen, as well as the role of utility and corporate power purchase agreements, public-private partnerships, and mini-perm financing.

The debate also examined the growing role of project bonds, private credit, and institutional capital in renewable energy financing, alongside key considerations around intermittency, energy storage, and system capacity as the sector continues to mature. Discussions further explored the bankability of BESS technologies, the implications of variability for grid investment and returns, and emerging approaches to addressing construction, merchant, and refinancing risks as GCC renewable energy projects move into their next phase of development.

Recognized as one of the region's foremost platforms for dialogue and deal-making across debt capital markets, Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East plays an important role in advancing collaboration and market development across the financial sector. Sohar International's participation as Gold Sponsor reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening regional financial connectivity and supporting the continued evolution of the financial sector.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om