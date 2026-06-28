Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: As customer expectations evolve alongside advances in technology, Nissan believes innovation creates the greatest value when it enhances everyday driving experiences. Guided by this belief, the company continues to develop technologies and mobility solutions designed to make driving safer, more convenient, and more connected.

This direction builds on Nissan’s long-term vision, “Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life,” which focuses on developing technologies and services that support customers in practical and accessible ways, while delivering experiences that integrate naturally into everyday life.

This vision is reflected in Nissan’s ongoing investments in connected technologies, intelligent mobility solutions, and customer-focused innovations designed to enhance the ownership and driving experience.

Commenting on this, Adib Takieddine, Managing Director of Nissan Saudi Arabia, said: “At Nissan, innovation begins with understanding how customers live, move, and interact with technology. By combining advanced safety, seamless connectivity, and greater convenience, we are developing mobility solutions that create meaningful value and enhance everyday experiences.”

Nissan’s approach is centered on developing products and services that reflect changing customer expectations and evolving mobility needs, ensuring greater relevance across different lifestyles and driving environments.

As part of this effort, Nissan is expanding its portfolio of connected technologies, including NissanConnect, next-generation ProPILOT systems, and Nissan AI Partner. These technologies are designed to enhance convenience, improve safety, and provide more personalized and connected driving experiences, creating a more intuitive ownership journey for customers.

Nissan also benefits from its participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, using insights from motorsport to support the development of technologies and innovations for future vehicles. Through its “track-to-road and road-to-track” approach, the company applies learnings from the racetrack to help enhance performance, safety, and everyday driving experiences for customers.

In Saudi Arabia, Nissan continues to strengthen its connection with customers through products, services, and experiences designed around local needs and expectations. As the Kingdom advances its digital transformation and Vision 2030 objectives, Nissan remains committed to delivering solutions that respond to evolving customer needs and support the future of mobility in Saudi Arabia.

About Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania)

Nissan AMIEO comprises Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania markets. This vast and diverse region employs more than 19,000 people and covers 140 markets with a population of around 3.8 billion. The AMIEO region also boasts an extensive vehicle offering, including the iconic Nissan Patrol SUV, pioneering Nissan Qashqai and the fully electric crossover, Nissan Ariya.

Sustainability is at the core of Nissan's long-term vision, Ambition 2030, which sets out to deliver electrified models and technological innovation in key markets globally and support Nissan’s goal to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products and operations by 2050.

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media Relations

Hatoun Bushnaq

GM Corporate Communications

Nissan Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd.

Email: hatoun.bushnaq@nissan-me.ae

Faisal Ghouth

DGM Corporate Communications

Nissan Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd.

Email: faisal.ghouth@nissan-me.ae

Naif Al Shahrani

Senior Media Relation Director

Edelman Saudi Arabia

Email: naif.alshahrani@edelman.com