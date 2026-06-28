Muscat: Omantel has been recognized as one of MENA's Top 5 Most Profitable Telecom Operators in the first quarter of 2026, according to Forbes Middle East, reinforcing the company's position as one of the region's leading telecommunications and technology powerhouses. The recognition highlights Omantel's continued ability to deliver strong financial performance while advancing its strategic vision of enabling digital transformation across Oman and the wider region.

The achievement follows a strong start to 2026, with Omantel reporting group net profit of RO 107.9 million for the first quarter, representing a 52.2% year-on-year increase. Group revenues reached RO 856.7 million, up 6.1% compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting the strength of the company's diversified business model, operational excellence, and strategic regional investments. Group EBITDA grew to RO268.5 million, supported by resilient domestic operations and stronger contributions from Zain Group.

Commenting on the recognition, Ghassan Al Hashar, Chief Financial Officer at Omantel, said: "Being recognized among MENA's Top 5 Most Profitable Telecom Operators is a testament to the strength of our strategy, the trust of our customers, and the dedication of our people. This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable growth, accelerating digital innovation, and creating long-term value for our stakeholders while supporting Oman's ambitions as a digitally enabled economy".

Omantel's domestic operations continued to demonstrate strong momentum during the quarter, with revenues increasing 8.5% year-on-year to RO 178 million. Growth was driven by strong performance across key business segments, including mobile, fixed broadband, wholesale services, ICT solutions, and emerging technologies. The company also continued to benefit from Zain Group's performance, further strengthening its regional footprint and diversified revenue streams.

The recognition by Forbes Middle East places Omantel among an elite group of telecom operators that are shaping the future of connectivity and digital services across the Middle East and North Africa. It also reflects the company's ongoing investments in next-generation networks, digital infrastructure, cloud services, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies designed to support businesses, government entities, and consumers in an increasingly digital world.

As Omantel continues to execute its strategic roadmap, the company remains focused on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, expanding digital capabilities, and contributing to the realization of Oman Vision 2040 through world-class telecommunications and technology solutions.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

For more information, please contact:

Muna Al Mamari

Manager Digital Press & Media

Omantel

Email: muna.maamri@omantel.om