Muscat – Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s flagship integrated tourism complex, has unveiled the findings of a comprehensive independent impact study showing it has contributed OMR 878 million to the Sultanate’s GDP over the past two decades. This milestone marks twenty years of distinction and reflects the evolution of a living legacy defined by sustained socio-economic creation, investment resilience, and strategic alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

Conducted by leading Omani research company, The Firm for Business and Economic Consulting, the study positions Al Mouj Muscat as a national benchmark for integrated destination development. It demonstrates how large-scale mixed-use projects can accelerate economic diversification, stimulate private sector growth, and create long-term value for the Sultanate.

Over the past two decades, Al Mouj Muscat has generated more than OMR 1 billion in total revenue and facilitated OMR 880 million in foreign direct investment and ownership. The development continues to record approximately OMR 385,000 in daily transactions, reinforcing its role as a dynamic economic engine across the tourism, real estate, and lifestyle sectors. The study also highlights Al Mouj Muscat’s significant in-country value delivery, with estimated 43.6% of expenditure retention within Oman's economy, alongside support for 167 small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

As a globally connected destination, Al Mouj Muscat has attracted buyers and residents from over 90 nationalities, shaping a diverse and vibrant community while enhancing Oman’s appeal as a destination for investment and premium living. Its long-term financial performance further reflects this strength, delivering a 337% shareholder return through a diversified model spanning residential, hospitality, retail, marina, and leisure assets.

Commenting on the milestone, Ahmed Al Massan, Acting CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said:

“Al Mouj Muscat was never intended to be a conventional development; it was designed to demonstrate what integrated destinations can deliver for a national economy. Twenty years on, the results are clear, with sustained investment, measurable economic contribution, and a thriving ecosystem that continues to grow in scale and complexity. As we enter our next phase, our priority is to build on this momentum by unlocking new investment pathways, raising delivery standards, and positioning Oman even more strongly on the global map for tourism and integrated living.”

His Highness Dr. Adham bin Turki Al Said, Founder of The Firm, added: “Our research shows that what distinguishes Al Mouj Muscat is the consistency and breadth of its impact over time. The data demonstrates a development that not only generates direct economic returns, but also activates wider value chains, which are critical pillars of the country’s long-term development agenda, from SME growth to tourism demand and foreign investment inflows. Few projects operate with this level of integration and measurable economic and social impact. It is this combination that positions Al Mouj Muscat is a prime example of a mature and economically significant integrated tourism developments in the region.”

A Diversified Engine of Economic Value

Tourism remains a central pillar of Al Mouj Muscat’s offering, supported by a year-round calendar of events, hospitality assets, and integrated lifestyle experiences that attract almost four million visitors annually.

At the heart of this offering is the hospitality segment, where five branded hotels form a 1,196-key integrated complex, which has contributed OMR 274 million to Oman’s tourism GDP to date.

The development’s award-winning marina further strengthens its appeal as a year-round destination. With 400 berths, 31 tour operator SMEs, and a vibrant waterfront retail and dining offering, Al Mouj Marina supports marine tourism, entrepreneurship, and local business growth, while contributing between OMR 2.5 million and OMR 3.8 million annually to tourism revenues.

Al Mouj Golf, recognised among the world’s top 100 golf courses on nine occasions over the past two decades, has hosted 11 international championships and played a key role in establishing Al Mouj Muscat as a premier sporting destination in the region.

The tourism offer is further reinforced by a dynamic events programme, spanning 142 events to date. These have ranged from international sporting competitions to world-class lifestyle experiences, generating OMR 245 million in economic impact from events alone.

Collectively, these pillars position Al Mouj Muscat as one of Oman’s leading tourism, leisure and lifestyle destinations, while strengthening the Sultanate’s visibility on the global stage.

A National Catalyst for Talent and Capability

Beyond its physical footprint, Al Mouj Muscat has become a platform for capability building and knowledge transfer across key sectors, including real estate, urban planning, hospitality, marina operations, and destination management. This expertise increasingly extends beyond the development itself, with professionals engaged in projects across Oman and supporting the growth of the wider real estate and tourism ecosystem.

To date, Al Mouj Muscat has created more than 2,200 direct and more than 5,700 indirect jobs, and invested approximately OMR 1 million in human capital and learning. Its 88% organisational health score, as measured by McKinsey & Company, places it among high-performing organisations globally, reflecting a strong culture of delivery and continuous capability development.

Delivering Social and Environmental Value at Scale

Al Mouj Muscat has also set a benchmark for integrated community living in Oman, combining residential, leisure, and public spaces within a cohesive coastal environment. Designed to balance quality of life with long-term sustainability, the destination fosters social cohesion through cultural programming, community engagement, and accessible public spaces that celebrate both Omani heritage and global diversity.

Its commitment to social impact is reflected in over OMR 6.3 million invested in corporate social responsibility initiatives spanning education, health, culture, sports, and environmental stewardship.

Sustainability is embedded across the development, with initiatives including artificial reefs, district cooling, and water efficiency systems enhancing biodiversity and reduced resource consumption. These measures have contributed to a 37% reduction in carbon emissions. Marine life has increased eleven-fold, while terrestrial ecosystems, including Al Mouj Golf, support approximately 140 bird species, reinforcing the ecological value of the destination.

Looking Ahead

As Al Mouj Muscat enters its next phase, it does so not simply as an established destination, but as a proven model for what integrated development can achieve at scale. Over two decades, it has built far more than physical infrastructure. It has created a blueprint defined by operational excellence, deep expertise, and the ability to consistently deliver complex, high-quality mixed-use environments.

This next chapter is about extending that leadership. Al Mouj Muscat is set to shape the future of integrated tourism development in Oman and the wider region, setting new standards for how destinations are conceived, delivered, and sustained as long-term drivers of economic and social value.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Life Inspired

Al Mouj Muscat is a well-established master planned community and destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront, waterfront and urban residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for over 9,000 residents from 94 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, realize dreams, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and The St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s one of the top middle east golf courses and listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.