Cairo: Egyptian homegrown champions backed to accelerate Saudi expansion as Beltone Venture Capital cements its role as the region's leading builder of consumer powerhouses.

Beltone Venture Capital (BVC), a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, is doubling down on two of Egypt's most compelling consumer success stories a direct-to-consumer digital-led home furnishing brand ariika and healthy F&B pioneer Lychee as both companies prepare to significantly deepen their footprint in Saudi Arabia with a combined five new stores opening in Riyadh.

The move signals a decisive new chapter in BVC's strategy: not merely writing cheques but actively building homegrown Egyptian brands into becoming dominant regional players.

Ali Mokhtar, CEO of Beltone Venture Capital: "ariika and Lychee represent exactly what we look for homegrown Egyptian brands with proven profitability, exceptional leadership, and the ambition to redefine their categories across the region. We are long-term partners in building the next generation of MENA consumer powerhouses. With combined five new stores opening in Riyadh, this is just the beginning."

Khaled Attallah, CEO and Co-Founder of ariika: "Saudi Arabia has always been central to our regional vision. Opening two stores in Riyadh is not just an expansion, it is a statement. We have built a brand that resonates deeply with consumers who value design, quality, and an exceptional experience, and we are confident that ariika will find its home in the Saudi market just as it has across Egypt and Iraq. This is the next chapter, and we are only getting started."

Mohamed Assy, Founder and CEO of Lychee: "We have been building this moment for years. Saudi Arabia is not just another market for us it is the foundation of our regional ambition. We spent considerable time understanding the Saudi consumer deeply, their rhythms, their tastes, their expectations, before committing to this expansion. Opening three stores in Riyadh is our declaration that Lychee belongs in this market, and we intend to lead the healthy F&B space here just as we have done in Egypt."

About Beltone Holding

(EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading pan-African group headquartered in Egypt, with operations spanning eight countries across North and Sub-Saharan Africa. Empowering growth across every market it serves, Beltone offers a diversified and integrated platform of businesses including leasing and factoring, mortgage finance, consumer finance, SMEs, microfinance, asset management, securities brokerage, investment banking, private equity, venture capital, data science and AI solutions, as well as HR consultancy, recruitment, talent management, and tailored learning and development programs. Through its digital-led platform, the group provides savings services, and mobile payment solutions, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable growth across the African continent.

For more information: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations: ir@beltoneholding.com