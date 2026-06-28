Bokra, the leading digital savings platform, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Geidea, one of the region’s leading fintech companies and providers of digital payment solutions, with the aim of offering innovative digital savings solutions to Geidea’s merchant network in the Egyptian market.

Under this partnership, more than 200,000 merchants within Geidea’s network will gain access to Bokra’s digital savings product, a solution that enables merchants to grow their excess cash liquidity through daily returns that comply with Sharia principles, while allowing easy withdrawal and redemption whenever needed. This helps merchants maximize the value of their funds without affecting their daily business operations.

The collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to developing innovative financial solutions that support business growth and promote financial inclusion by providing digital savings solutions that help merchants and business owners manage cash liquidity more efficiently and transform idle funds into an additional source of returns that supports business growth.

The new solution also provides merchants with seamless and integrated access to digital savings products, enabling them to maximize the value of their available liquidity while maintaining the flexibility required to manage their day-to-day operations.

The partnership aims to achieve several strategic objectives, including:

Enabling merchants to grow excess cash liquidity and earn daily returns.

Promoting financial inclusion by providing accessible digital savings solutions to a broader segment of business owners.

Supporting smart cash flow management and helping merchants optimize the use of their funds.

Expanding the adoption of digital financial solutions among SMEs and merchants across Egypt.

Enhancing the value proposition offered to Geidea’s customers through additional financial and savings services that support business growth.

Ayman El Sawy, Founder and CEO of Bokra, stated that this partnership represents an important step toward enabling business owners and merchants to make better use of their available liquidity through digital savings tools that combine ease of use, flexibility, and attractive returns.

He added:

“Through our collaboration with Geidea, we are offering merchants a practical way to benefit from their available cash liquidity instead of leaving it idle. Through the Bokra Savings Account, merchants can grow their funds with daily returns that comply with Sharia principles while maintaining full flexibility to access their money whenever needed.”

He continued:

“We believe that effective liquidity management has become one of the key factors supporting business growth and sustainability. Therefore, we are committed to providing simple and efficient digital savings solutions that help business owners generate greater value from their excess cash liquidity.”

Ahmed Magdy, Chief Commercial Officer at Geidea, commented:

“This collaboration marks another step toward enhancing the value proposition offered to Geidea merchants by providing access to innovative digital financial solutions that help them manage their cash liquidity more efficiently. Today, Geidea serves as a strategic partner to merchants not only in payment acceptance but also in managing their cash portfolios efficiently to maximize the benefits of their daily collections and support business growth through cooperation with Geidea. We look forward to enabling merchants to benefit from the services offered by Bokra.”

Subject to the product’s terms and conditions.

About Bokra

Bokra is the first Sharia-compliant digital platform in the Middle East that enables individuals and businesses to save and achieve their financial goals by investing in real assets through AI-powered, structured investment and financing products licensed by Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

Founded in 2023, Bokra aims to help individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises achieve their financial goals through asset-backed investments. The platform offers innovative Sharia-compliant investment opportunities, including real estate, precious metals, and debt instruments.

Holding a full license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), Bokra serves as a digital gateway to financial freedom, empowering individuals to achieve their financial goals.

At Bokra, we believe in making investing accessible and transparent for everyone. Our innovative platform combines advanced technology with expert financial insights to help users grow their wealth and achieve their unique financial objectives. Join us in our mission to redefine wealth management and unlock the potential of your investments.

About Geidea

Geidea is a leading technology group specializing in payment services, smart POS solutions, and business management solutions for the retail and digital commerce sectors, currently serving more than 650,000 merchants worldwide.

Founded in 2008 by Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah bin Othman, the company is headquartered in Riyadh and has expanded internationally through its operations in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Geidea believes that the latest financial technologies should be affordable and accessible to everyone. The company remains focused on its mission of empowering merchants with the technology they need to start, manage, and grow their businesses.

Geidea has also been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW) across all its offices in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and India, where more than 2,300 employees work.