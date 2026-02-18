Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) have recently renewed their strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, aimed at further enabling RAKEZ-registered businesses to access a full suite of integrated banking solutions designed to support SMEs and corporates at different stages of growth.

Building on a long-standing collaboration, the renewed partnership reinforces NBF’s role as one of RAKEZ’s preferred banking partners and reflects both entities’ shared commitment to simplifying the business journey and enhancing access to essential financial services in Ras Al Khaimah and across the UAE.

The MoU was signed by NBF CEO Adnan Anwar and RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad at Compass Coworking Centre. Under the renewed agreement, NBF will provide RAKEZ customers with streamlined business account opening, access to its broader suite of business banking solutions, and dedicated onboarding and account setup support. Services available under the partnership include cash management solutions, financing options, and relationship-led banking with named points of contact and priority assistance, ensuring a seamless and guided banking experience from day one.

Over the past few years, NBF has been actively supporting RAKEZ’s industrial clients through a range of industrial financing solutions. The renewal of this partnership further strengthens that collaboration, enabling industrial and manufacturing businesses within RAKEZ to benefit from tailored financial support that aligns with their operational and expansion needs.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Anwar said: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with RAKEZ and continue supporting its diverse business community. This collaboration underscores NBF’s commitment to SMEs and corporates by offering a comprehensive suite of banking solutions, combined with dedicated onboarding and relationship-led support. Together, we aim to help businesses establish, operate, and grow with confidence in Ras Al Khaimah and across the UAE.”

Reflecting on the collaboration, Jallad said: “Enhancing access to reliable banking and financial services is a key enabler of business success. Our renewed agreement with NBF builds on a strong foundation and expands the range of solutions available to our clients, particularly SMEs and industrial companies. This collaboration supports our ongoing efforts to simplify the customer journey and strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a preferred destination for investment and growth.”

The renewed agreement further reinforces RAKEZ’s commitment to working with trusted financial institutions to deliver practical, investor-focused support, helping businesses navigate their banking requirements with greater ease and confidence.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services.

Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

